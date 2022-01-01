Synology introduces ultra-compact RackStation RS1221+ and RS1221RP+

Synology Inc. has launched the RackStation RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ (redundant power) 2U 8-bay rack-mounted storage servers built to deliver high performance in a space-efficient form factor.

"The RS1221+ and RP+ units are designed for the small-business sector, and indeed, "small" they are," said Michael Wang, Synology Product Manager. "These units not only pack in a huge leap forward in performance, but do it at a modest depth for 2U units in their class. What's more, for businesses who require higher availability, the RP+ version is equipped with dual power supplies for redundancy and added reliability."

The RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ are the first RackStation series units built around the AMD Ryzen V1500B processor - while the previous model RS1219+ was based on Intel Atom C2538 processor. Compared to their predecessor, they deliver 3.6X higher compute performance, 3.8X random read IOPS at 108K, and 2.3x higher sequential write performance at 1,147 MB/s. This translates to faster performance in data management and backup tasks and allows businesses to scale to higher numbers of concurrent users and services while maintaining a high-performance output.

At only 306.6 mm and 407.5 mm deep (including front server handles), the RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ are less than half the depth of standard 2U rack-mounted devices, making them ideal for smaller rackmount enclosures, such as wall-mounted cabinets, or two-post racks (RS1221+ only), where space is at a premium.

The units are configured with 4 GB of DDR4 ECC memory by default, upgradable to 32 GB. Its PCIe 3.0 slot enables easy upgrading to 10GbE with a compatible NIC, or to add super-fast NVMe cache via Synology M.2 cards and Synology SVN3000 series SSDs. The units can scale to 12 drive bays using an RX418 expansion unit and compatible drives. For businesses wanting extended support, its 3-year limited warranty can be extended to 5 years.

Synology Diskstation Manager (DSM), Synology's unified operating system, simplifies difficult and cumbersome data management processes while still giving users ample control over decisions that matter. It enables backup of IT infrastructure with the Synology Active Backup suite and hosting of on-premises private cloud with Synology Drive, virtual machines with Virtual Machine Manager, mail servers with MailPlus, and other SaaS services.