Ring expands its doorbell line-up with Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring has announced Ring Video Doorbell Wired, its smallest and most affordable doorbell. Ring Video Doorbell Wired sports a new slim design with robust features such as HD video, two-way audio, live view, Advanced Motion Detection, Customisable Privacy Zones and more.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems. With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor. “And at only $129.00, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great and affordable option for those just getting started or looking to expand their Rings of security.”

Full of features, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an easy-to-use, affordable solution that either connects to the provided AC Adaptor, which plugs into an outlet, or connects to existing doorbell wiring. Standard features available on Ring Video Doorbell Wired include 1080p HD video with night vision and two-way audio with noise cancellation, offering a clear field of view and the ability to see and speak with visitors from anywhere.

Customisable Motion Zones allow users to create specific zones to trigger alerts and Privacy Zones can be set to eliminate areas a homeowner does not want to monitor. With those zones set, Advanced Motion Detection activates recording when movement is detected within a certain distance of Ring Video Doorbell Wired, sending an alert to the Ring app.

Ring Protect Plan subscribers (starting at NZ$ 4.50 per month per device) can access additional features like colour Pre-Roll, a six-second video preview that shows what triggered a motion alert at the door. Other features include People Only Mode, a refined motion alert sent only when human beings are detected, and Rich Notifications which show a snapshot preview to see what’s happening in real-time before opening the Ring app.

Once installed, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is easy to use and customers have complete control over their experience within the Ring app. Users can monitor what’s happening from anywhere by tailoring notifications, creating Customisable Motion and Privacy Zones, and connecting other Ring devices, to create an integrated whole-home security system.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is also compatible with Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see Live View on your Alexa device or say “Alexa, talk to the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at the door.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available on Ring.com and will be available to purchase from February 25, 2021 with a RRP of NZ$ 129.