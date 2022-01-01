Disney+ Star to launch in New Zealand 23 February

Disney+ has today unveiled full details of Star, its new general entertainment brand, launching on the streaming platform on 23 February.

Star brings with it a fresh and ever-growing world of TV series, movies and originals to customers. Practically doubling the amount of content available on Disney+ in New Zealand, Star will launch with hundreds of seasons from 155 TV series, almost 450 movies and a slate of 4 exclusive Star Originals at launch.

To keep Disney+ suitable for audiences of all ages and maintain the Disney+ experience parents expect, new parental controls will also launch on 23 of February and will include the ability to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content classifications and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream more of what they love. From hundreds of seasons of fan-favourite TV series like Alias, Felicity, Desperate Housewives, Bob’s Burgers and Ugly Betty, Star will offer a range of titles for everyone and every mood, with more titles added weekly.

The Emmy Award and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series black-ish starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, Shonda Rhimes’s critically-acclaimed legal drama Scandal and feminist comedy Dollface created by Jordan Weiss will also be available for subscribers to watch.

Plus, award-winning movies available at launch include titles like James Cameron’s Titanic, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Grand Budapest Hotel, along with classics like Pretty Woman, Black Swan, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge.

From launch, Disney+ will now become the exclusive home of Star Originals. Titles streaming on Disney+ include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan. Drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb, will also be available at launch. Other projects premiering in 2021 are premium series Dopesick and The Dropout and new content from the Kardashian Jenner family among many more.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand: “From the day Disney+ launched in November 2019, Kiwis have welcomed us into their homes and have been blown away by the depth and breadth of our content,”

“The launch of Star marks the beginning of an integral new part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting. The arrival of almost one thousand blockbuster movies and seasons of iconic television series, plus exclusive Star Originals promises to make Disney+ the ultimate choice for high quality entertainment with even more to explore for everyone.”

From 23 February New Zealand customers can access the exciting new Star content by subscribing to Disney+ for $12.99 NZD per month, or $129.99 NZD annually. Full details on how to subscribe will be available on disneyplus.com. Current prices for existing subscribers (prior to 23 February) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the next monthly or annual renewal date for subscribers following 22 August 2021.

Click here for a list of TV series and movies available at launch.