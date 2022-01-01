ASUS announces latest ZenBook two-screen models and tilting ScreenPad Plus

ASUS has announced the latest laptops in the premium ZenBook series, headed up by the 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and the 14-inch ZenBook Duo 14(UX482). These new two-screen models introduce the tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a full-width secondary touchscreen with a new auto-tilt mechanism that improves readability, aids cooling, and works seamlessly with the main display for effortless multitasking and creativity.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED delivers flagship performance, with up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processor. Equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU, it benefits from all the advancements of NVIDIA Studio for creators.

ZenBook Duo 14 offers many of the benefits and features of ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED but with a 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus and a more compact form factor that's designed to enable the ultimate mobile productivity. The lightweight ZenBook Duo 14 is a mere 16.9 mm thin, is an Intel Evo-verified laptop powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and offers up to 17 hours battery life for all-day autonomy.

Another OLED option is the new ultraportable 13.3-inch ZenBook 13 OLED (UX/UM325), which features a single screen and delivers an ultra-vivid visual experience.

With the upcoming generation of Intel and AMD processors, the new convertible 15.6-inch ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564) and ultraslim 14-inch ZenBook 14 (UM425) deliver outstanding performance, enabling users of the new ASUS laptops to achieve more without compromises.

Flagship performance: ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is powered by up to a high-performance Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU and up to 32 GB RAM to make light work of demanding cross-screen workflows using the 14-inch 4K UHD ScreenPad Plus - which now has an improved brightness of 400 nits - and the main display. Ultrafast storage with up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD helps accelerate any creative workflow and optimise productivity. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is one of the first NVIDIA Studio laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs - NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture that offers GPU acceleration for ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and video encoding that allows artists to create in record time.

For optimum thermal performance, the new Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS Plus) uses the ErgoLift hinge mechanism and tilting 14" ScreenPad Plus to increase overall cooling airflow by 36%. For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities, including two ultrafast Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports supporting up to 40 Gbps data-transfer rates along with Power Delivery and DisplayPort functionality. These ports allow the user to connect an additional 8K external display or two 4K UHD displays. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also includes ultrafast Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for up to 3x-faster wireless connections than Wi-Fi 5.

The 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen in ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has a frameless four-sided slim-bezel design with a 93% screen-to-body ratio that maximises screen space. The brilliant OLED display technology delivers ultra-vivid colours and deep blacks, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, facts confirmed by the display's VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Superb colour accuracy for graphics professionals is ensured by the PANTONE Validated certification, and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also has an exceptionally wide colour gamut with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care ensures low blue-light levels to protect the user's eyes during long content-creation sessions.

Ultimate mobile productivity: ZenBook Duo 14

ZenBook Duo 14 is an Intel Evo-verified laptop powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 4.7 GHz for incredible performance with multiple cores and paired with up to 32 GB RAM to make light work of cross-screen workflows using the 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus and the main display. Ultrafast storage with up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD helps accelerate any workflow and optimise productivity. ZenBook Duo 14 also features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Gen Intel processors to intelligently boost performance. Using Performance mode, users can enjoy a performance boost of up to 40% compared to a similar standard laptop. ZenBook Duo 14 also incorporates the AAS Plus thermal system that optimises cooling performance, and also allows a 3 mm-slimmer chassis due to the reduced need for empty internal cooling space.

With integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, ZenBook Duo 14 delivers silky-smooth visuals for multi-tasking users, supercharging photo and video-editing tasks. Casual content creators will love the effortless on-the-go visual power that ZenBook Duo 14 provides.

For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort and the 40 Gbps bandwidth lets users connect an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays. ZenBook Duo 14 also includes Intel WiFi 6 enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology.

Tilting ScreenPad Plus

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ZenBook Duo 14 introduce a new tilting ScreenPad Plus design that adds a new dimension to on-the-go computing. This full-width secondary touchscreen - which has a resolution of 3840 x 1100 and a higher brightness of 400 nits - automatically tilts upwards by up to 9.5° (7° in ZenBook Duo 14), reducing glare and reflections for improved readability. It makes working with the main four-sided frameless NanoEdge display even more seamless, with endless ways to optimise and personalise workflows. When the laptops are placed on the supplied Duo Stand, the tilted display sits at a stylus-friendly angle, and both displays support the latest 4096-pressure-level devices including the bundled ASUS Pen.

The upgraded Screen Xpert 2 software that powers ScreenPad Plus includes a collection of new and updated built-in apps to help boost productivity, such as the new Window Flick feature that allows users to simply flick windows between displays. The popular Task Group app has an updated design, so users can see their Task Groups at a glance, and lock into work modes instantly by launching multiple apps with a single tap.

ScreenXpert 2 also premieres the exciting new Control Panel, a fully-customisable app that will revolutionise creative workflows. Control Panels gives the user precise and intuitive control in creative apps, with intuitive controls for adjusting brush size, saturation, layer opacity, and much more. Four types of control - Dial, Button, Slider, and Scroll - each work in a different way to give precise and smooth control over parameters. Control Panel currently works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere and After Effects, and more compatible apps will be announced in the near future.

New ZenBook OLED models

In addition to the new two-screen models, two new ZenBook OLED models are also available. ZenBook 13 OLED has 13.9 mm-thin chassis with up to a FHD OLED display, featuring powerful performance with the option of Intel CPUs or AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series processors. It weighs as little as 1.14 kg and has up to a 13-hour battery life, making it the ideal choice for those who require extreme portability.

New Ultra-powerful ZenBook models

With the next-generation processors from Intel and AMD, two new powerful models are added in the ZenBook series lineup. ZenBook Flip 15 is one of the world's most compact 15.6-inch convertible laptops, featuring an FHD NanoEdge touchscreen. Its 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processor and gaming-grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics accelerate on-the-go productivity and creativity, making ZenBook Flip 15 the perfect creative partner. The AMD-powered ZenBook 14 is one of the world’s thinnest 14-inch AMD laptops, with an ultraslim 14.3 mm profile and up to 16-hour battery life that make it the ideal traveling companion. ZenBook 14 is designed to enable effortless creativity with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, up to dual-fan cooling system, ultrafast PCIe SSD storage, and seamless Intel WiFi 6 connectivity.