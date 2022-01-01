Sony unveils two new native 4K Home Cinema projectors

Sony has announced two new native 4K (4096 x 2160) home cinema projectors powered by the powerful processor “X1 for projector”. This powerful picture processor, based on technology used for Sony’s BRAVIA TV range, is optimised for projectors.

This processor combines innovative technologies for high-precision frame analysis, enabling unique features like Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Reality Creation. The VPL-VW890ES 2,200lm laser model with premium All-Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens and VPL-VW290ES 1,500lm lamp model offers immersive viewing experiences that deliver the creator’s true intent with real-world detail and texture in the best contrast for the consumer, integrator, and custom installation (CI) channels.

“Whether experiencing movies or plunging into a game, customers are increasingly looking to enjoy immersive entertainment experiences from their own homes. Sony’s native 4K SXRD projectors have been leading the way in providing these experiences for nearly a decade. Today we are pleased to announce two new exciting additions to our market-leading line-up of home cinema projectors,” said Anna Tan, Home Cinema Product Manager for Sony Australia & New Zealand. “With the introduction of the VW890ES and VW290ES, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to developing solutions that provide big screen and dynamic viewing experiences in the home.”

Both VPL-VW890ES & VPL-VW290ES share some features, including the dynamic HDR enhancer. Thanks to the processing power of the newly installed X1 for projector, further detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power has increased compared to previous models. This enhanced HDR feature analyses each scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. The dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking with the laser and iris.

These projectors also include Sony’s Super Resolution “Reality Creation” technology, where the X1 for projector picture processor analyses each scene to enrich 4K content and real-world detail and texture. Even content filmed in 2K or Full HD is upscaled close to 4K.

Both models have a Native 4K SXRD panel that offers 4096 x 2160 4K resolution images with 8.8 million pixels for an incredibly lifelike picture. With rich, inky blacks, as well as clear cinematic motion and image smoothness, these projectors can reproduce vibrant colours with more tones and textures than a standard projector system.

In addition to the above features, the VPL-VW890ES model offers an Edge to Edge Image Quality, thanks ti an ARC-F lens that delivers pristine image quality across the entire screen. This large-aperture lens adopts an all-glass design for its 18 elements, including six extra-low dispersion (ELD) elements. This ensures optimal convergence of the red, green, and blue primaries, even at the extreme edges of the screen, ensuring a clear and vivid image wherever you look.

The VPL-VW890ES and VPL-VW290ES replace the VPL-VW870ES and VPL-VW270ES respectively. The VW890ES & VW290ES also feature input lag reduction mode which dramatically improves the performance of the display reaction speed, to ensure gamers can enjoy the best possible experience alongside detailed image quality they have come to expect.

The VPL-VW890ES will retail at NZ$ 42,999 and the VPL-VW290ES has a suggested price of NZ$ 9,999. Both models will be available from May 2021.