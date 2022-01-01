Lego launches Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

The LEGO Group has announced that fan-favourite character Luigi will join the LEGO Super Mario universe with an unveiling of the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. The new product lets kids team up with the green-clad LEGO Luigi for new exciting brick-built adventures.

Featuring an interactive and highly anticipated LEGO Luigi figure, this is the latest extension of the LEGO Super Mario product line, the result of a unique partnership with Nintendo that has introduced an entirely new way to play with LEGO bricks.

While based on a traditional LEGO brick product, the LEGO Super Mario play experience is unique in that kids can freely build Super Mario courses and bring to life their LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi figures in fun, interactive ways.

Available for pre-order now, the new Starter Course continues to expand the fun-packed and interactive LEGO Super Mario universe and introduces children to Luigi – Mario's brother and partner in many adventures.

LEGO Luigi includes his recognisable and charming personality, with his unique voice, and is one LEGO plate taller than LEGO Mario, staying true to Luigi’s iconic look and traits.

Similar to the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, this new set is an additional entry point to the world of LEGO Super Mario and is compatible with the Mario Starter Course, all Expansion Sets, collectible Character Packs and Power-Up Packs.

Both Starter Courses offer fans nearly limitless ways to expand, rebuild, customise and create their own action-packed challenges in a highly interactive experience with LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi. Built with the same technology as his brother, LEGO Luigi comes with a colour sensor, LCD screen to display many different reactions to movement, and a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the Super Mario video game series.

With LEGO Luigi, kids aged 6+ can ‘level up’ their play with new additions to the LEGO Super Mario experience. When moving LEGO Luigi from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, players can earn digital coins in real-life level-play by helping LEGO Luigi complete a spinning seesaw challenge, interacting with the new Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. The 71387 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course includes brown-coloured bricks signifying the Tower biome that will trigger a new sound from LEGO Luigi and a block designed to offer exciting extra rewards. The LEGO Super Mario product line offers a unique play experience in which players will get instant feedback for creative ways to build and play.

"We are very pleased to add Mario's twin brother, Luigi, to the LEGO Super Mario family with the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course," said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. "Please welcome him as a companion on your adventures in the world of LEGO Super Mario. The addition of Luigi and Mario together creates new kinds of fun play. I look forward to seeing what exciting journeys kids will take with these two characters."

“LEGO play lets children unleash their imaginations, and we’re so excited Luigi has arrived to help them create even more LEGO Super Mario adventures,” said Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, the LEGO Group. “Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world, and we are thrilled to welcome him to this interactive playset that is really changing the way people engage with Super Mario and LEGO play.”

The 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course can be built, rebuilt and combined with all other LEGO Super Mario sets in many fun ways to create new LEGO Super Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely. The free LEGO Super Mario app, developed by the LEGO Group, is compatible with all LEGO Super Mario products and keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding. It offers building instructions, creative tips and a safe platform for kids to share ideas to further enhance the physical and creative play experience.

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is available for pre-order starting today on-line and selected retailers. It will launch for general sale globally from August 1st, 2021 online and other retailers. The recommended retail price for the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is NZ$ 89.99.