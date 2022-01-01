Sony introduces new X-Series speaker range

Sony’s new X-Series range of speakers are specially designed to provide a powerful and wide-spreading sound to compliment any genre of music.

Whether you’re listening indoors or outdoors, by yourself or with a group of friends, the new X-Series speakers are flexible to match everyone’s style. You can choose a speaker that perfectly suits your style with a wide range of choices on sound quality, portability, durability and lighting.



The new speakers all feature Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Units. The non-circular speaker gives you more sound pressure and less distortion by maximising the area of the diaphragm, which means you’ll get a richer, clearer sound no matter what style of music you’re listening to.

The XP700 has three front high-efficiency tweeters and one rear high-efficiency tweeter delivering Omnidirectional Party Sound with clear punchy bass.

Meanwhile, the XP500 and XG500 have two front high-efficiency tweeters that combine to give you what the company calls Powerful Party Sound. The XG500 features passive radiators that are optimised to reproduce clear bass sound for great sound worth sharing.

The MEGA BASS feature across the range allows you to dial up the bass on your speaker, providing you with deep and punchy bass.

The XG500 model has an IP66 water-resistant and dustproof rating that means you can enjoy it just about anywhere. You can use it by the pool, at the park for a picnic or at the beach for a relaxing day and not have to worry about damage. The XG500 is made with durable water-repellent mesh that will keep the speaker dry and your music blasting.

The XP700 and XP500 have an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so you can keep your party going even if a few raindrops fall.

All models have long-lasting battery life and support a quick charging. The also feature Battery Care Mode, which stops your speaker reaching 100% charge to increase the lifespan of the battery.

The new X-Series line-up all feature a comfortable handle that makes carrying it easy. If your speaker is in your room but you want to lay by the garden, you can simply pick up your speaker and go.

Both the XP700 and XP500 have multiple layouts and can be positioned either horizontally or vertically. Whichever way you choose, a sensor on the XP700 will optimise the sound for that layout and provide you with great sound .

All three speakers are Bluetooth compatible so you can pair the speaker directly to your Bluetooth enabled device and have it streamed straight to your speaker. They also come with Party Connect to allow you to connect up to 100 compatible speakers, which then sync to the music and lights.

The new X-Series speakers come with USB play and USB charging allowing you to plug in and play your digital files. If your smartphone is running low on battery you can even plug it into the speaker and have it charged directly.

The SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500 and SRS-XG500 will be available in New Zealand from June 2021. Suggested prices are SRS-XP700 – NZ$ 769.95, SRS-XP500 NZ$ 549.95 and SRS-XG500 NZ$ 699.95.