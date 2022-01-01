Sony announces new WF-1000XM4 headphones

Sony has announced the WF-1000XM4 – the latest truly wireless model in the 1000X series. The WF-1000XM4 headphones take Sony’s industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality to the next level. With an improved design for comfort, they offer a personalised experience that adjusts to every situation.

The WF-1000XM4 uses the newly designed Integrated Processor V1, taking the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s QN1e chip and going even further. Improved noise-cancelling performance and Bluetooth "System on Chip" technology delivers the highest level of noise-cancelling whilst using less power than its predecessor.

The WF-1000XM4 features high-performance dual noise sensor microphones for excellent noise cancellation. By having two noise sensing microphones per ear – one feed-forward, and one feed-back – ambient noise is heard and analysed, resulting in highly accurate noise cancellation for the ultimate listening experience.



A newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20% increase in magnet volume also improves the WF-1000XM4’s noise-cancelling capabilities. The increase in magnet volume and the high compliance diaphragm gives improved performance in low frequencies and enhances noise cancelling by generating a high-precision cancellation signal to the low-frequency range.

Since introducing the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982 (MDR-E252), Sony has analysed huge amounts of data relating to ear shapes from around the world. The WF-1000XM4 headphones are the product of that research, combining a shape that matches the ear cavity with a new ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit.



The newly-developed Noise Isolation Earbud Tips provide an improved fit. The new earbud tips are made from a unique foam material that is soft and elastic, which maximises the surface contact area between the earbud tip and the ear canal. The advantage of this new earbud is to provide a ‘snug’ fit with good noise isolation beyond what is possible with silicone and other synthetic rubber-like materials.



The Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode detects a windy environment and automatically suppresses it. So even on windy days, you’ll stay totally immersed with your playlist.

The WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content as close to that of having a dedicated wired connection. Thanks to specially designed 6mm drivers, they reproduce a dynamic sound despite their small size, and the high compliance diaphragm reproduces a rich bass range. The Integrated Processor V1 also enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, and enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).



Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme upscales compressed digital music files in real-time. Dynamically recognising instruments, musical genres and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

First introduced in Sony’s award-winning WH-1000XM4 overhead headphones, Speak-to-Chat received widespread praise for its innovation. This feature is now available on the WF-1000XM4 and lets you have short conversations without interacting with the earbuds. As soon as you speak to someone, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound so you can conduct a conversation – handy if your hands are full. Once the conversation is over, your music will resume automatically. Speak-to-Chat recognises and reacts to your voice. It is based on Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines four microphones and sensors with advanced audio signal processing.



"Quick Attention" mode is available on the WF-1000XM4 so if you want to hear the outside world, simply place your finger over the left earbud to decrease the volume instantly and let the ambient sound in.



The WF-1000XM4 also features Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that senses where you are and what you’re doing – for example, if you’re on public transport, walking through the park or waiting for a friend – the headphones will adjust accordingly to apply the ideal ambient sound settings. You can opt to have Adaptive Sound Control learn to recognise places that you frequently visit, like your office, the gym, or a favourite café and tailor the sound to suit the situation.



Thanks to a proximity sensor, the headphones can instantly pause and resume for a seamless listening experience. Simply take one of the earbuds out of your ears and the music will stop. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts again.

Hands-free calling is enhanced on the WF-1000XM4 thanks to Precise Voice Pickup Technology. Combining Precise Voice Pickup Technology with microphones and a bone-conduction sensor, the WF-1000XM4 picks up your voice clearly and accurately for hands-free calls. Beamforming microphones are calibrated to only pick up sounds from your mouth. With an improved signal-to-noise ratio they’ll catch every word, even when there’s a lot of background noise around you. The Noise Cancelling adds to your calling experience on the WF-1000XM4 as it allows you to hear the person on the other end of the call more clearly, even in noisy situations.

Sony | Headphones Connect App can now help you find the right fit for your ears. The app takes you through a few simple measurements to find the ideal size of Noise Isolation earbud tips to ensure maximum comfort, sound quality and minimum outside noise.

The WF-1000XM4 have been designed to be smaller and lighter without compromising your listening experience. Now 10% smaller than the previous generation, this reduction in size has not compromised the sound quality or battery life. The charging case has also been reduced 40% in size.

Each charge gives you a full eight hours of use and a further 16 hours from the case. On a full charge, you’ll have 24 hours of playback every time you leave your home. A five-minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of playback, and the Sony | Headphones Connect app will notify you when your charging case drops below 30%.

The WF-1000XM4 also features easy wireless charging with Qi technology. You can even use a smartphone with Qi technology with the battery share function, to charge your headphones and charging case.

Sony's new headphones are also compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You just have to say “Hey Google” or “Alexa” to activate your preferred voice assistant



The WF-1000XM4 headphones support Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature. In one tap, the WF-1000XM4 enables quick, effortless Bluetooth pairing with your Android devices. Google’s Fast Pair feature lets you easily locate your headphones and will also let you know when you’ve left the battery on and how much charge is left. The headphones also come with Microsoft Swift Pair, which makes it easy to connect with Windows 10 devices.

360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on the WF-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android™ smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed. The 360 Reality Audio listening experience immerses you in the music as if you were right in front of your favourite artist. Listeners can enjoy a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimised for each individual user when using the WF-1000XM4 headphones and the “Sony | Headphones Connect” app.



The WF-1000XM4 will be available in Black or Platinum Silver in New Zealand from mid-July 2021 with an RRP NZ$ 499.95.