Zoom launches Zoom Phone Appliances

Zoom Video Communications has launched Zoom Phone Appliances, a new category of hardware optimised for the hybrid workforce, from home offices to shared huddle spaces, addressing use cases across industries.

Zoom Phone Appliances combine Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone solution for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.

“Zoom continues to demonstrate fast pace of innovation and ability to scale globally with its robust cloud phone offering, Zoom Phone,” said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. “Zoom Phone has always been a disruptive alternative to legacy phone solutions and the new appliance program further enhances its value proposition by enabling businesses to video-enable workspaces with purpose-built appliances that are easy to procure, deploy, and manage.”

“The traditional workplace is evolving and adapting, and our goal is to empower the workforce to accomplish more by blurring the lines between voice and video,” said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms at Zoom. “The new Zoom Phone Appliance program boasts a selection of purpose-built Zoom Phone hardware from Poly and Yealink, streamlining communications, removing friction, and enabling a powerful communications experience.”

Zoom Phone Appliances simplify licensing, installation, use, and management, benefitting both the end-users and IT departments. Additional highlights of Zoom Phone Appliances include:

• A full-featured desk phone with powerful Zoom capabilities. Zoom Phone Appliances are always on, and always ready for instant communication and collaboration. Easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, and virtually collaborate with content sharing and annotation

• Centralised management through Zoom Admin Portal: Simplified, scalable, centralized management with remote provisioning and updates

• No additional licensing required: Login to a Zoom Phone Appliance with your Zoom account and create an instant office experience

• Personalised for the user: Syncs with the user calendar, status, meeting settings, and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience

• Simplified onboarding with Zero-touch provisioning: Minimises need for IT support with a simplified set-up and user experience

• Touch display with interactive whiteboarding: Collaborate with colleagues with interactive whiteboarding that can easily be exported and shared

Zoom Phone Appliances are introducing a new Zoom Certified hardware category, ensuring these devices are purpose-built for an optimal Zoom Phone and meetings experience. More devices will be added to this category over time.

The inaugural class of Zoom Phone Appliances features solutions from two Zoom hardware partners — Poly (Poly CCX 600 Desk Phone and CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated video camera) and Yealink (Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone) — with others to follow.