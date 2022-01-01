Mad Catz announces the F.R.E.Q. DAC, DAC-L Gaming DAC

Mad Catz Global Limited has announced two DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) products – F.R.E.Q. DAC-L (picture left) and F.R.E.Q. DAC (pictured right). Portable for mobile and laptops F.R.E.Q. DAC and DAC-L provide excellent convenience and immersive audio to gamers.

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. DAC is a complete Digital-to-Analog Converter with a convenient USB Type-C port that supports the latest mobile devices with exceptional portability. It features four EQ modes with a 7.1 surround sound to ensure an immersive musical experience, allowing the user to enjoy the depth of music as well as a better gaming experience.

The built-in Hi-Res chip ensures high-quality sound performance, with up to 24bits / 192kHz lossless output that maximizes the original sound quality of mobile phones or gaming laptops.

The native 7.1 surround sound channel assures accurate positional audio while gaming, with an ultra-immersive surround sound. Meanwhile, the intelligent EQ Modes allow you to switch to four different modes: Gaming, Music, Movie and Stereo by just clicking the button or sliding the touch bar.

The Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. DAC and DAC-L are available for delivery by mid-June 2021. Availability may vary by region.