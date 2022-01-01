Sony Electronics announces new in-car media receiver with upgraded connectivity

Sony is introducing the new XAV-AX8100 in-car media receiver, offering new features, powerful sound and smart functionality.

The XAV-AX8100 is an updated model of the well-regarded XAV-AX8000. While maintaining the design, seamless utility, smart features and powerful audio, the new model is updated with an additional HDMI input that allows customers to enjoy extended connectivity with other HDMI devices.

The XAV-AX8100 Media Receiver comes with a 8.95-inch large display with an antiglare Clear Responsive Touchscreen. It features a 3-way adjustable display mount for flexible installation, including a sturdy and mount that works in three directions, allowing it to be installed in a variety of vehicles.

The ergonomically designed sleek brushed aluminium key terminal offers instant access to source selections and sound adjustments while minimising distractions.

For future expandability, the 3-pre-out connectivity allows users to build a full acoustic system, including a subwoofer, a mono amplifier and a 4-channel amplifier for even louder and more powerful sound reproduction.

The new XAV-AX8100 also include smart features such as support for Apple CarPlay, allowing it to integrate an iPhone with the car audio display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Apple CarPlay now supports third-party navigation apps, so it provides even more choices to get to the destination.

It also supports Android Auto, a simpler way to use an Android smartphone with the car's display. Drivers can stay focused, connected and entertained, keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, while using voice to help with daily tasks.

The XAV-AX8100 can show a connected rearview camera when the vehicle’s is reversing or with a simple tap on the Rear Camera icon on the home screen.

Digital Sound Processing (DSP) enables drivers to adjust the sound while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of vehicles. The Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) creates an ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with ten presets offers easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.

Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) compresses without any loss in quality. It can playback FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 48 kHz.

The XAV-AX8100 will be available in New Zealand from June 2021 with an RRP NZD$ 1,149.95.