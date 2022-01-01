Microsoft to bring 30 new games to Xbox Game Pass, add day one releases

During the Bethesda Games Showcase, gaming fans a closer were given a closer look at the next wave of gamings coming to PC and Xbox consoles. Thirty games were shown, of which 27 will be a part of Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda Games Showcase was all about content, showing off brand new titles from AAA blockbusters to indie masterpieces.

Every single console title in the showcase is optimised for Xbox Series X and Series S – offering next-gen performance, speed, and features.

Microsoft also announced that from now through the end of the year, you can look forward to back-to-back monthly releases landing day one on Xbox Game Pass, led by five new titles from Xbox Game Studios, including:

“Halo Infinite,” featuring free-to-play multiplayer for the first time in its storied history, giving us the opportunity to build the biggest Halo community ever, launching this holiday

“Forza Horizon 5,” a vibrant next-gen showcase, featuring the largest, most diverse open world ever in a Forza Horizon game thanks to the power of the Xbox Series X, launching on November 9

“Age of Empires IV,” the upcoming sequel to the beloved PC strategy series, launching October 28

“Psychonauts 2,” a follow-up to the 2005 cult comedy classic developed by the award-winning team at Double Fine Productions, launching August 25

And “Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life”, an epic original adventure that brings Pirates of the Caribbean into “Sea of Thieves” as a free update that launches June 22

Gamers were also told that both “Starfield” and “Redfall” will be Xbox console exclusives. “Starfield,” the highly-anticipated RPG from Bethesda Game Studios launching Nov. 11, 2022 and “Redfall,” a co-op shooter from the creative minds at Arkane Austin launching next Summer, will both be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Redfall is a new co-op, open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Play it solo or team up with as many as three friends to take on a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall. In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers and put an end to the threat.

The highly anticipated Age of Empires IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate, Windows Store and Steam. A new trailer revealed two new launch civilizations – the Abbasid Dynasty and the French. The team also showcased the 100 Years War campaign with history icon Joan of Arc; the campaign will allow players to experience this long-fought conflict between England and France.

Another hit game, Microsoft Flight Simulator, will take flight on the Xbox Series X|S on July 27 and will be included with Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team also proudly announced a free Top Gun: Maverick expansion launching alongside the new Top Gun: Maverick movie on November 19, 2021 so you can experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun.

With over half a billion players around the world, Among Us is another title coming to Xbox Game Pass later this year.