Fitbit OS update with SpO2 tracking and heart rate notifications

The new Fitbit OS 5.2 software update makes it even easier to stay healthy, connected, and motivated—right from your wrist.

OS 5.2 has started rolling out to Sense and Versa 3, with access to the following features:

SpO2 tracking on-wrist alongside all of your stats in the Today dashboard. See your nightly average SpO2 value and the range from your previous night’s sleep right on your Fitbit device. Tracking these trends over time allows you to see when there may be an indication of important changes in your wellbeing.

Personalise your high and low heart rate notifications. Previously available only on Sense, this feature is now available on Versa 3 to help you better understand your heart health. Receive on-wrist and in-app notifications if your device detects that your heart rate goes above or below your set heart rate threshold. If you receive a notification, you can also take a survey in the Fitbit app to better understand what's going on, and to share with your doctor.

New on-device clock face switcher lets you swap your clock face without leaving the main screen. Simply long-press the clock face for a few seconds to open the Clocks app to choose from a selection of up to five of your favourite clock faces.

Two new goal celebrations are available to all smartwatches to delight and motivate you with bright, colourful animations when you reach your main goal.

In addition to the OS 5.2 smartwatch software updates, Fitbit will also be launching a new Snore & Noise Detect experiment, available for a limited number of Premium users to join. When your device detects that you are asleep, the microphone on your Sense or Versa 3 device samples sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and the ambient noise level in your bedroom. This helps you better understand your sleeping environment with a sound analysis of your sleep so you can discover what might be disrupting your sleep and causing your awakenings or restlessness.

Snore & Noise Detect is available in English speaking countries (US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland Singapore, India, New Zealand) and non-English speaking countries in Europe (Germany and France).

The Alexa Voice Service is also being introduced to ten additional countries around the world. Now, more users will have the added capability to receive replies from the on-device voice assistant, making it easier than ever to stay connected.