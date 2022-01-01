Fitbit OS update with SpO2 tracking and heart rate notifications

The new Fitbit OS 5.2 software update makes it even easier to stay healthy, connected, and motivated—right from your wrist.
OS 5.2 has started rolling out to Sense and Versa 3, with access to the following features:
In addition to the OS 5.2 smartwatch software updates, Fitbit will also be launching a new Snore & Noise Detect experiment, available for a limited number of Premium users to join. When your device detects that you are asleep, the microphone on your Sense or Versa 3 device samples sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and the ambient noise level in your bedroom. This helps you better understand your sleeping environment with a sound analysis of your sleep so you can discover what might be disrupting your sleep and causing your awakenings or restlessness.
Snore & Noise Detect is available in English speaking countries (US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland Singapore, India, New Zealand) and non-English speaking countries in Europe (Germany and France).
The Alexa Voice Service is also being introduced to ten additional countries around the world. Now, more users will have the added capability to receive replies from the on-device voice assistant, making it easier than ever to stay connected.