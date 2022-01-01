GoCube launches in New Zealand

Connected cube specialists, Particula Tech, have launched GoCube, the vintage Rubik’s cube reimagined and redesigned for the 21st century, into the New Zealand market.

GoCube is an app-enabled speed cube that allows anyone to learn how to solve the cube. Thanks to the stats mode, you will improve your game and can climb up the global leaderboard. You will gain access to mini-games (perfect for younger users) and even battle online with other GoCubers from across the globe.

The redesigned cube is made of the highest quality materials, encompassing light indicators, and a magnetic speed cube mechanism, enabling a whole new fast and smooth playing experience. It is based on cutting-edge technology, equipped with sensors to track and measure activity (even when disconnected) and internal 3D sensors to track the cube’s position. It consumes low power via its rechargeable battery (60+ hours playtime) and connects through Bluetooth 5.0 to the GoCube app.

GoCube has already garnered a lot of positive attention following its successful Kickstarter campaign including being named one of WIRED magazine’s ‘Best Stem Toys,’ one of the ‘Best Tech Gifts’ by the Wall Street Journal, as well as winning the ‘Parent’s Choice Award’ at the Tillywig Toy Award and receiving hundreds of rave reviews online.

Particula Tech also partnered with Rubik’s, the inventors of the original Rubik’s Cube, and created a smart version of the original Rubik’s cube - the Rubik’s Connected - which will also be available in stores from today.

The Go Cube and Rubik’s Connected are digitised versions of the classic Rubik’s cube, created in 1980 by Professor Ernő Rubik to teach architectural students. The Rubik’s cube has evolved into the world’s most successful single toy, perceived globally as an art form and also an iconic symbol of intelligence and problem-solving.



When the smart cube is paired to the iOS or Android apps, the Academy app will teach anyone to solve the Rubik’s Cube in just seven simple steps, teaching you the algorithms in only one hour, in a new, fun and interactive way.

These two new launches will allow advanced cubers and aspiring cubers to, at a basic level, learn to solve the Rubik’s cube, all the way through to digital speedcubing with cubers around the world.

GoCube will be available to purchase at jbhifi.co.nz, gamekings.co.nz and mightyape.co.nz for NZD$ 159.