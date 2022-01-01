Ingram Micro adds Sophos to Cybersecurity Solution Unit

With data protection a necessity for every organisation, distributor Ingram Micro continues building its Cybersecurity Unit with the addition of next-generation cybersecurity provider Sophos to the array of defences within its portfolio. The agreement brings on board Sophos software and hardware products as well as its managed service provider options.

Recent high profile security breaches at prominent private and government organisations have driven home the necessity for unimpeachable defences, says Brook Gyde, who heads Ingram Micro’s Cybersecurity Solution Unit. “There’s no longer any doubt that cybersecurity is crucial for business continuity and protection from ransomware and other potentially catastrophic consequences. It’s also why we’re seeing estimates from analysts that local organisations are expected to invest upwards of $720 million into cybersecurity this year.”

John Donovan, managing director, Sophos Australia and New Zealand said, “As a leading global distributor, Ingram Micro has proven support programs for resellers and a sharp focus on achieving results for the vendors it represents. With Ingram’s reach into all New Zealand partner levels, Sophos looks forward to working together to create opportunities for partners to help Kiwi organisations achieve efficient and complete protection for their data and business systems.

“This new arrangement extends our current relationship, which already sees Ingram successfully supporting our offering for managed service providers.”

Ingram Micro managing director Jason Langley says the distributor is executing a vision and mission to provide resellers with a complete set of solutions, backed by the distributor’s proven support and demand-generation activities. “Adding Sophos to our vendor portfolio is an exciting development. As a recognised name in the delivery of cybersecurity software and hardware for businesses and home users, Sophos offers complete solutions for endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management. All of these products underpin Sophos’ adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, which is designed to share threat intelligence and react in real-time to provide advanced protection to organisations of all sizes.”

Gyde adds that Sophos is well-positioned to meet the security needs of end-user organisations in New Zealand. “Sophos’s extensive range of security solutions scale extremely well from SMB, through the mid-market, and even in enterprise segments. This works perfectly with the makeup and scale of businesses, government agencies, education institutions and the many verticals of the New Zealand market. That means broad appeal for its easy-to-use solutions, giving our reseller partners an attractive new value proposition for their customers.”

He singles out Sophos XDR as a product likely to be in demand. “Complexity is one of the persistent challenges when securing the heterogeneous environments characterising every organisation today. Sophos XDR – Extended Data Detection and Response – is an extended detection and response solution that synchronises native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security. This combines critical data, improving visibility and accelerating the ability to take meaningful action when threats are detected, and before consequences are felt.”