Epson NZ launches new business printers for the commercial office market

In one of their most significant product announcements in recent memory, Epson New Zealand has entered the commercial office printing market with a full range of A4 and A3 business printers that are designed to increase efficiencies and productivity while helping SMBs and SMEs to lower their impact on the environment.

Epson NZ is introducing eleven new models in their new business printing portfolio, starting with the entry-level WorkForce Pro WF-C579R, mid-level WorkForce Pro WF-C879RTC and high-end WorkForce WF-C21000. These new models are fully supported by a cloud-based printer fleet management tool providing extensive insights into each device to improve service support and operational efficiencies.

Each new printer launched today is designed specifically for busy offices with low environmental impact, low intervention and high productivity. All printers are powered by Epson’s signature and award-winning Heat-Free PrecisionCore inkjet technology and all are specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate and government enterprises.

Where organisations are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, meet their corporate social responsibility objectives, or just play their part in reducing CO2 emissions, these new Epson devices are the ideal choice to help address all of these goals and more.

Epson Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Craig Heckenberg, said, “Epson is a trusted brand that is recognised globally as a sustainable company with a strong commitment to creating value for our customers and society. One way in which Epson is helping to create a sustainable future for all of us is through our patented Heat-Free technology which uses up to 94% less energy when compared to an equivalent laser printer or copier.”

Office equipment which includes printers and copiers represent about 48% of the total energy bill for a typical office*, which is a significant operational cost and burden on the environment. Heat-Free Technology is already helping industries around the world move towards a more sustainable future and Epson is confident with the support of their customers that they can achieve the same result when it comes to office printing.

This new commercial printer line-up also marks Epson’s continued commitment to providing its business partners with cutting edge solutions that help future-proof businesses and differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

Epson NZ General Manager, Kaden McCaffery, added “Businesses demand simple, reliable and economical solutions and we strive to provide the resources and support that our partners require to stay competitive.”

Spearheading Epson NZ’s drive into the office printing market is Fadi Nannis who joins the company as Business Development Manager for the newly created Document Solutions team.

Nannis said, “The introduction of these new printers demonstrates the commitment Epson NZ has to the growth and success of our channel partners. I am looking forward to building new, long-term business partnerships with companies that share a similar vision and similar values for a sustainable future.”

All new Epson business printers will be available exclusively through authorised Epson NZ dealers.