Roborock S7 Arrives in New Zealand

Roborock, developers of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, has launched its newest intelligent robot vacuum cleaner in New Zealand, the Roborock S7.

The Roborock S7 is an award-winning hybrid robot vacuum and mop featuring a fast sonic mop that tackles dried-on stains. The intelligent mop lifts the mop when carpets are detected and combined with an all-rubber main brush and Roborock’s powerful HyperForce suction, delivers a deeper clean with more convenience.

Powered by an on-board ultrasonic sensor, Roborock S7 knows when it is on a carpet and automatically lifts its mop to avoid wetting carpeted surfaces. This allows you to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one single cleaning session, without interruption. Carpets are automatically marked in cleaning maps on the Roborock app, allowing you to select to either lift, avoid, or even wet mop them.

The Roborock S7 a 300 ml water tank that can clean up to 200 square metres in one session. It is powered by a 520 mAh battery that lasts for up to three hours on a single charge.

Compatible with Roborock auto-empty dock, the Roborock S7 automatically empties the robot's 470 ml dustbin when required and can hold up to eight weeks of dust. To make emptying as undisruptive as possible, emptying can be controlled from anywhere in the app, with intelligent dust collection algorithms adjusting the emptying mode based on use. A multi-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns keeping the air in your home fresh and clean.

Joan Hu, Roborock’s Director of Sales for Asia Pacific says “The Roborock S7 that we're launching in New Zealand is all-encompassing of total convenience – designed to work so effectively, it will empower Kiwis to spend more time on the things they love and less time on chores.”

The Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop is now available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide in white for $1,099.00 RRP.