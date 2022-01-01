Auckland-Base CONICAL to Start Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

CONICAL, an Auckland-based game and animation studio have announced the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign rolling out to the public this coming October, offering retail investors the opportunity to step into the gaming sector.

The Auckland based studio was established in 2016 after creating New Zealand’s first virtual reality movie with their project The Green Fairy. The team has pioneered development in the field of emerging technologies with VR (virtual reality), app development, 3D animation and AR (augmented reality).

The immersive story world and animations were developed with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, funding from NZ On Air for the Animations and later the Mega Grant from Epic Games (creators of Fortnite).

According to Alejandro Davila, founder and creative producer, "Working exclusively with fairies, myth and magic within our internally developed IP, our team’s expertise in the fantasy genre has increased exponentially."

Alongside creating The Green Fairy, CONICAL has also produced over 50 apps and games for the marketing and educational sectors in New Zealand, including collaborating on projects with brands such as Spark and Comvita through its agency partners.

Alejandro believes that the development of a new paid in-house video game titled ‘Fairy Catcher’ has the potential of being the next international hit in adventure, multiplayer (co-op) games, and building on from their magic experience with The Green Fairy.

CONICAL will be New Zealand’s first game company to use equity crowdfunding in New Zealand to achieve its goal of creating a video game. Equity crowdfunding is a method of helping fund companies while in return receiving shares in the business.