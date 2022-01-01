Slack New Integrations With Salesforce and Industry Solutions

Salesforce has announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce’s products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organisational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working.



“Our mindset about work has shifted from a place you go, to something you do,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce. “Every company needs a digital HQ to connect its employees, customers, and partners, and thrive in a work-from-anywhere world. Organisations around the world build their digital HQs on Salesforce and Slack so they can work better and grow faster.”



Following the August launch of new Slack integrations across Sales, Service, Marketing, and Analytics (Tableau), today Salesforce is launching integrations across the majority of its products, including Commerce, Experience, Platform, Trailhead, MuleSoft, and Quip, and its industry clouds and products including Sustainability, Corporate and Investment Banking, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Philanthropy, Nonprofit, and Education.



Also launching is a bevy of new Slack functionality aimed at giving customers the tools they need to thrive in this new era of digital-first work. Clips are a new way to easily create and share audio, video, and screen recordings within any channel or DM in Slack, letting people work more flexibly, on their own time. GovSlack is a version of Slack that meets the most stringent security and compliance needs of the U.S. government and the agencies they work with. And a host of enhancements to Slack Connect make it easier than ever to create and manage connections, even for customers and partners who don't already use Slack.



“Building your digital HQ means thinking carefully about the digital infrastructure that connects everyone in your business, helping them find new ways to innovate, collaborate and stay connected,” said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-Founder of Slack. “This is a once in a generation opportunity for every company to reinvent themselves and make work more flexible, inclusive and productive. There could not be a more exciting time for Salesforce and Slack to come together to help every company find success in this new digital-first world.”



When organisations made the sudden move to remote work in 2020, most simply translated office-based routines into the virtual world. Today, it’s clear the workplace won’t snap back to the way it was. With nine in 10 companies planning a hybrid model moving forward, organisations must reinvent the processes and tools they previously relied on – such as in-person meetings, company-wide emails, and strategy offsites – for the digital-first world.



Today’s innovations empower everyone to securely collaborate in channels that unite internal and external teams and streamline workflows built around CRM data, giving them a single source of truth for their business and a trusted, shared view of the customer.



