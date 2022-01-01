Amazon Unveils the Next Generation Kindle Paperwhite and New Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with two new models: the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. For years, Kindle Paperwhite has been the most popular Kindle, and the new generation combines premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience.

Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life, while the new Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor and is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging.

“Kiwis love Kindle and have continued to escape into stories on generations of devices, more so as we’ve all been spending more time at home,” said Patrick Walker, Amazon Devices Country Manager ANZ. “The new Kindle Paperwhite devices deliver a more premium experience for Kindle-lovers and new readers alike, with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20 percent faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it’s delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite combines a larger 6.8-inch display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite, with smaller 10.2mm bezels on a sleek, flush-front design. Plus, the 300 ppi Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivers laser-quality text, and resembles real paper for easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight. The display offers an additional 10% brightness at the maximum setting to ensure reading is more comfortable on the eyes, and the adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode offer flexibility for reading any time, day or night. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adapts the brightness of the display based on the lighting around you so you can comfortably read in all conditions.

Kindle devices last weeks on a single charge, so you can enjoy your book without the worry of finding a power outlet. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offer up to ten weeks of battery life—the longest of any Kindle Paperwhite yet. To help maximize reading time, fast USB-C charging takes only 2.5 hours to reach a full charge time when using a 9W adapter or larger.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately). With an IPx8 rating, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is designed to withstand accidental drops in the bathtub, pool, and ocean—meaning you can take it almost anywhere you want to read. Plus, the 8 GB standard storage on Kindle Paperwhite, and 32 GB of storage on the Signature Edition means more books in more places – store thousands of titles, then take them all with you.

Kindle Paperwhite comes with a completely redesigned Kindle interface, adding several new features for an easier and more intuitive experience from the moment you pick up your device to start reading. The updated Kindle experience provides an easy way to switch between the home screen, your library, or your current book, while a new library experience includes new filters and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.



A new option to get started is a simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android—just pair your device to your phone so you can set up in fewer steps. Settings are accessible in one swipe from wherever you are in your device, making it quick and easy to adjust features such as screen brightness or turn on aeroplane or dark mode, without losing your place. These new software features will roll out through the end of the year.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition have been purpose-built to help you get lost in your favourite book. Unlike mobile phones and tablets, Kindle has no glare and won’t distract you with social media, emails, text messages, or notifications. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite includes features that have long made the Kindle family the best devices for reading, enhancing the experience beyond a print book, including:

Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice—Saves and synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks and Audible books across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off on any device, whether you’re reading or listening.

Book Covers—Lets you see the cover of the book you are currently reading on the lock screen of select Kindle devices without ads.

Word Wise—Provides short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words so those learning a new language can keep reading with fewer interruptions.

Accessibility—Allows customers to access devices and reading applications that work with assistive technology, features that support a variety of reading needs, tools that enable anyone to become a Kindle author, and more than 12 million screen reader supported books.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition were designed with sustainability in mind. Both are built with 60 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 per cent recycled die-cast magnesium. Plus, 95 per cent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is NZ$ 269 and is available in 8 GB in Black. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is NZ$ 319 available in 32 GB, also in Black. New leather and fabric covers for the all-new Kindle Paperwhite will be available in Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender Haze.

Both devices are available for pre-order now via JB Hi-Fi, with further details on local retail partners coming soon.