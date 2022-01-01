GoPro New HERO10 Black Delivers Breakthrough Image Quality and Speed

GoPro has announced its new flagship camera, HERO10 Black, which features the company’s new high-performance GP2 processor, with breakthrough image quality and faster video frame rates that enable HERO10 Black to capture life-like 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second.

The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation, setting a new bar once again and all but ensuring HERO10 Black captures the smoothest shake-free video you’ve ever seen from any camera, regardless of price.

HERO10 Black boasts higher resolution 23-megapixel photos, improved low-light performance and a significantly snappier user interface—all thanks to the increased performance of the camera’s all-new GP2 processor.

HERO10 is also cloud-connected—when plugged in to charge, the camera will automatically upload recently captured footage to your GoPro cloud account. This feature, along with unlimited cloud backup of your GoPro footage at original quality, is available for GoPro subscribers for NZ$ 7.99 a month or NZ$ 79.99 a year.

“HERO10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO. “Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved HERO camera.”

HERO10 Black’s all-new GP2 processor combines with an ultra-high-resolution 23.6-megapixel sensor to enable shockingly life-like image quality. The camera’s highest video resolution of 5.3K delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more resolution than 1080p HD at an impressive 60 frames per second—allowing for fluid playback and 2X slow motion. 4K video can be captured at 120 frames per second (4X slow motion) and 2.7K video can be captured at 240 frames per second (8X slow motion).

The new GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23-megapixel photos, HERO10 Black enables 19.6-megapixel video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video and 15.8-megapixel video stills from 60-frames-per-second 5.3K video—ideal for capturing amazing still images of sports and fast-paced activities.

GoPro’s in-camera video stabilisation gets an upgrade to HyperSmooth 4.0, ensuring that HERO10 Black smooths out even your most shake-ladened experiences. The camera’s in-camera horizon levelling feature benefits from an increased tilt limit of 45° in high-performance settings, up from 27°, helping even your most chaotic video footage look professionally smooth and steady.

HERO10 Black is on sale starting today at GoPro.com and select retailers around the world. The camera retails for NZ$ 699.99 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or NZ$ 849.99 without a subscription. Existing GoPro subscribers can purchase HERO10 Black at the lower NZ$ 699.99 price on GoPro.com.

HERO10 Black joins GoPro’s dual-lens, 360° MAX camera at NZ$ 709.99 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or NZ$ 869.99 without a subscription; HERO9 Black at NZ$ 599.99 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or NZ$ 699.99 without a subscription; and HERO8 Black at NZ$ 479.99 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or NZ$ 499.99 without a subscription.