Canon Announces New EOS R3 Camera

Canon New Zealand has announced the highly anticipated EOS R3 – a powerhouse for sports photography and reportage. Blending tradition with cutting edge technology, the EOS R3 offers the familiarity and speed of Canon’s renowned EOS-1 series, with the innovation and versatility of the pioneering EOS R System.

Designed using feedback from professional press and sports photographers, the EOS R3 features a multitude of improvements upon Canon’s mirrorless and DSLR models. The result is a camera that dramatically streamlines workflows and takes the connection between camera and photographer to new levels, for incredible speed and responsiveness.

Leveraging the ground-breaking new 24.1 megapixels back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, the EOS R3 offers lightning-fast image capture and enhanced responsiveness. The sensor almost entirely eliminates rolling shutter distortion and with a rapid shutter speed, offering a range of 30 seconds to 1/64000th of a second, it helps sports photographers freeze the fastest of subjects. When using the electronic shutter, photographers can shoot up to 30fps with AE and AF tracking even when shooting RAW files, as well as options for shooting at 15fps and 3fps. The electronic shutter can also be used with both Canon and third-party flashes for the first time. Removing the traditional weaknesses of electronic shutters, Canon has introduced Flicker detection and a high-frequency anti-flicker shooting mode to detect and correct flickering light sources and reduce banding or colour and exposure issues.

Capable of focusing in 0.03 seconds, the EOS R3 is the fastest EOS R series camera yet – perfect for capturing the unpredictable action of sport and reportage. Powered by Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, the EOS R3 features an improved Deep Learning algorithm, offering AF tracking including human and animal eye, body, and face detection as well as head detection for humans in both stills and videos. Designed with motorsports photographers in mind, Canon has also introduced a vehicle tracking function, to expertly track motorbikes, open cockpit Formula cars as well as GT and rally cars – with the ability to prioritise the vehicle or the driver’s helmet. Eye, face, head and body detection are now available in all AF modes, as well as a new Flexible Zone allowing users to select the size and shape of the Zone AF area. The EOS R3 sets a new standard for its ability to focus in lighting conditions as low as -7.5 EV - making this one of the most capable low light cameras available.

To maximise control over all these AF options the EOS R3 offers three different ways to select the AF points: the quick smart controller, the precise multi-controller and the instinctive Eye Control AF. Eye control AF provides a more natural connection between the camera and the photographer. This intuitive and pioneering AF point selection method moves the focus point to where the photographer looks. In situations where the story can quickly unfold, this allows photographers to instinctively focus on the action with just a look.

Enhancing the ability for handheld shooting and steady movie production on the move, the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer can combine with optical Image Stabilizer in selected RF lenses and offers industry- leading5 performance with up to 8-stops.

With a number of professional connectivity options including built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, the EOS R3 streamlines workflows and simplifies the connection to a smartphone or Wi-Fi network. Ideal for sport arenas, the built-in Gigabit Ethernet port enables a high speed wired connection. For existing EOS R57 and EOS-1D X Mark III users, network settings can be shared between the three cameras.

Users can remotely control the camera from a mobile device using the Canon’s Camera Connect App or using the Browser Remote function via an ethernet connection. A popular feature from the EOS-1D X Mark III, the Browser Remote function also enables users and head offices to remotely change metadata, browse and download images. Users will also be able to use Canon’s Mobile File Transfer (MFT) app - a mobile application for professional photographers that transfers images over a mobile device to an FTP/FTPS/SFTP server.

Future enhancements of the app will include text conversion of voice memo, enhancing ease of use for professionals. A new smartphone holder accessory for the EOS R3, the Smartphone Link AD-P1, allows users to mount their Android 9 device on top of the Multi-Function Shoe Adapter and easily transmit images via the new MFT app. The Canon Camera Connect app now enables the EOS R3 firmware to be updated via your phone - a first for an EOS camera.

As with the EOS R5, the EOS R3 takes Canon’s hybrid offering to the next level – meeting the demand for photographers to capture the action in both high-quality stills, and impressive high-resolution video. It offers powerful video capability, capturing 6K 60p RAW resolution footage, which offers 50 per cent more detail than 4K. With 6K CRM RAW files, exposure and white balance can be corrected post capture to ensure stunning image reproduction. 4K footage up to 60p is oversampled from 6K guaranteeing the highest possible 4K movie quality. Great for high speed and dynamic sports, the EOS R3 captures 4K 120p footage for stunning 4K resolution slow motion. It’s now possible to record up to six hours of regular video or 1.5 hours at high 119.88/100p frame rates.

To reduce the file size and speed up video workflows, CRM light or MP4 footage can be recorded in All-I, IPB or the smaller IPB light option, allowing users to select from a range of bit rates to meet their needs and storage requirements. Dual card slots, including a UHS-II SD card slot and the ultra-high speed CF express make shooting 6K RAW video possible and support simultaneous recording to both cards in MP412, providing a fail-safe back up of vital footage. Canon’s LOG 3 enables 10- bit internal recording, to achieve a greater dynamic range or 10bit HDR PQ which minimises the need for editing or grading footage in post-production.

The EOS R3 employs a new lightweight, dust and water-resistant magnesium body for use in many harsh conditions. Weather resistance can be also maintained when using existing Speedlites, by connecting them to the newly announced Multi-Function Shoe Adapter AD-E1. The EOS R3 also powers the new, compact Speedlite Transmitter ST-E10 through the Multi-Function Shoe, which gives photographers the ability to remotely control multiple radio Speedlites.

The EOS R3 will be available in New Zealand from late November 2021.