HP Announces New Windows 11 Devices

HP Inc. is introducing its newest devices, displays and accessories, designed for people who want technology that enables them to seamlessly switch between productivity, creativity, entertainment and collaboration – regardless of location.

According to a recent HP study, 36% of respondents say they will continue watching TV, movies, and videos as much as they did in 2020. One-third of users say they expect to continue using their PCs for video calls to connect with others to take meetings, network or have happy hours with friends. And 73% of respondents want a device that offers enough power and professional features to express themselves creatively.

“The last 18 months has forever changed how we work, learn, and play – now more than ever, consumers need devices with the latest technologies to keep up with their lifestyle,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “We are excited that this powerful combination of HP and Windows 11 will give consumers the best consumption, collaboration, and creation experiences to bring them closer to the people and things they love.”

Consumers are seeking technology that has the portability and power to stay connected wherever they are, and the ability to seamlessly switch between productivity, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration. The HP Spectre x360 (pictured) 16 inch 2-in 1 Laptop PC, available in nocturne blue with celestial blue accents, and nightfall black with pale brass accents, offers a PC to easily consume, collaborate, and create.

This 16” laptop PC comes with an integrated, intelligent 5 MP camera that also makes it easy to login using Windows Hello. The camera features a physical shutter controlled by a hotkey, with an on-screen display shown in all apps that use the camera to remind the user of its status for added privacy.

The 16:10 ratio and up to UHD+OLED display with VESA True Black HDR and 100% colour calibration brings bold details and visuals to life. Meanwhile sound comes through newly designed quad speakers for higher volume, more balanced treble, along with AI Noise Removal that mutes any background noise.

The HP Spectre x360 is based on an Intel Evo verified platform, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU and supports up to Wi-Fi 6E with Network Booster with Bluetooth 5.2 and up to 17 hours of battery life.

This will be the first HP consumer notebook made with recycled CNC aluminium, also featuring a sustainably made keyboard, bezels and a speaker box made with ocean-bound plastic, along with molded-fibre packaging to help reduce the environmental impact.

HP also collected insights into the creation workflow, leading the development of the HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC. The HP ENVY 34 has a 34-inch, height-adjustable display with 21:9 ratio. The display comes with an anti-reflection coating, 5K display support and true colour accuracy with factory colour calibration and 98% DCI-P3.

It also comes with a detachable, magnetic camera featuring an advanced 16 MP binning technology and 2 μm pixel sensor allowing you to easily move the camera along the sides of the display to change the way you collaborate with others.

The HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC can be configured with up to an 8-core 11th Gen Intel Core i9 S-series processor and is the world’s first All-in-One with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. Other design features include an embedded power supply design, advanced thermal solution, wireless charging pads built into the stand, along with multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 support.