Hyperx Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse Now Compatible With Nvidia Reflex

HyperX, an HP Inc. gaming peripherals team, has announced the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is now compatible with NVIDIA Reflex. NVIDIA Reflex measures system latency – giving gamers an accurate measure of their system’s responsiveness.

The NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer is a system latency measure tool in new NVIDIA G-SYNC Reflex displays. The tool detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixel to change on the screen. Now with Reflex, gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.

The Pulsefire Haste utilises an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features six programmable buttons and onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 60 million clicks. The Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement and utilises a HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance.

“We are thrilled to have compatibility with NVIDIA’s Reflex technology in their new G-SYNC monitors. This enables instantaneous latency analysis giving gamers full confidence in the capabilities of the responsiveness of their systems,” said HyperX. “We hope to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance.”