Microsoft Introduces New Surface Devices and Accessories

On the threshold of Windows 11, this is the largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history. With PixelSense displays, new pen technology, premium mics and cameras, powerful silicon, and versatile form factors, the new Surface devices are designed to take Windows innovation to the next level.

The new Surface Pro 8 brings an entirely modernised redesign to the most powerful Pro. Get more screen on a high-resolution 13-inch display, with curvature updated to refine its profile and maintain an ultra-portable form factor. Starting at NZ$ 1,849, Surface Pro 8 features 11th Gen Intel Core processors, new port selection (notably two Thunderbolt ports), and next-step advancement on cameras and speakers. Its new Type Cover will pair perfectly with the Surface Slim Pen 2, with built-in storage and wireless charging. The Surface Pro 8 will be available to purchase in New Zealand from 4 November 2021. It is available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store and for purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech when it becomes generally available.

Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1, utilising the same Surface Go design with more horsepower. Starting at NZ$ 719, this next evolution in the Surface Go product line has faster Intel Core processors, all-day battery life, and built-in Microsoft security. Optimised for digital pen and touch, the tablet-to-laptop versatility makes this device ideal for everyday tasks, homework, and play. Surface Go 3 will be available to purchase in New Zealand from 5 October 2021. Go 3 is available for pre-order at Microsoft Store and for purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech when it becomes generally available.

Surface Laptop Studio brings you an evolution of Surface Book, a device with three different postures. Easily transitioning from workstation mode, stage mode, and studio mode, the Surface Laptop Studio reimagines versatility and enables you to work the way you want. Surface Laptop Studio also comes with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard. The Surface Laptop Studio will ship to New Zealand in early-2022.

Microsoft also announced several new accessories, including the Surface Slim Pen 2 with improved haptics and interaction feedback, giving you the feel of pen on paper. It can be stored and charged within compatible Surface devices, making inking easier anywhere. The Slim Pen 2 is NZ$ 199.95 and available in New Zealand from 4 November 2021.

The Surface Adaptive Kit helps users adapt their Surface. While this tool can be used by anyone looking to adapt their Surface, the Surface Adaptive Kit was created to adapt Surface devices to those with low vision, blindness, and/or limited strength. Surface Adaptive Kit is NZ$ 24.95.

Ocean Plastic Mouse is a small step forward in Microsoft’s larger sustainability journey. The shell is made with 20% recycled ocean plastic, a breakthrough in materials technology that begins with the removal of plastic waste from oceans and waterways. This product’s small box is 100% recyclable and is NZ$ 39.95. The Ocean Plastic Mouse will be available in New Zealand from the Microsoft Store on the 5 October 2021.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset is certified for Microsoft Teams with high-quality audio and voice. Its lightweight design, meeting controls, and an easy setup helps you stay connected and focused all day long. The Modern USB-C Headset is NZ$ 109.95. It will be available in New Zealand from 30 September 2021 at Microsoft Store and for purchase at selected retailers.

The Android-based, foldable smartphone Microsoft Duo 2 was not announced for New Zealand.