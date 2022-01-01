Belkin Introduces New Soundform Audio Range

Belkin has announced the launch of its new SOUNDFORM Audio Range in New Zealand, spearheaded by the flagship SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds with Belkin’s proprietary drive design and part of the Apple Find My network.

The initial range includes three earbud audio products, with more to come later this year. The range offers great value at the entry-level, mid-tier and premium price-points as it launches at JB Hi-Fi nationally and includes a two-year warranty.



“With the local launch of our SOUNDFORM Audio Range, we are proving once again that we’re not afraid to take on the challenging innovation and engineering work required to bring these connected experiences to a wide array of consumers,” says Stephanie Caulfield, Managing Director of Belkin ANZ.



The SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds brings together superior sound with exceptional battery life helping to bring the tunes to any occasion. Users can enjoy the details of every track with radiant sound, resonant bass and a crystal-clear finish thanks to Belkin’s proprietary drive design that boosts low-frequency response. The SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds offers up to eight hours of battery life with an additional 20 hours in the case and support for wireless charging.

As one of the first third-party accessories to work with the Apple Find My network, users can track and locate the charging case using the Apple Find My app.

The SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds deliver a consistent and high-quality listening experience for music and podcasts thanks to its 6mm drivers, while providing optimal clarity on phone calls with two ENC microphones in each earbud. These Earbuds are the perfect solution for budget-conscious users who are looking for user-friendly features not usually found at this price point.

The compact stem-style SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds deliver superior audio, great call clarity and all-day playtime, and its two-layer drivers are engineered for rich sound. With high-quality sound and a battery that lasts five hours plus 14 hours in the case, the SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds are the best way to keep music streaming as users move through their day.

All models support wireless charging compatible with all leading QI charging solutions and are IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

• SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds - NZ$ 229.95

• SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds - NZ$ 129.95

• SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds - NZ$ 89.95

• SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds + BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Pad 10W Bundle - NZ$ 99.95