Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Review

I have been using Logitech mouse devices continuously for many years (back to the early 90s) but it seems only recently I have started using their keyboards – replacing a line of Microsoft keyboards.

The recently introduced Logitech MX Keys Mini arrived here with a tall order, replacing the Logitech K780 Multi-Device keyboard, which is a favourite of mine.

First impressions are good. A small, recyclable box with the diminutive MX Keys Mini. Its 296 mm width is similar to that of a 13” laptop and the 21 mm depth is about 2/3 of the same laptop so you know it can be used in any small space. The Logitech MX Keys Mini doesn’t have an adjustable height but at 13.2 mm at the highest point, the angle in relation to the surface is gentle and you can easily reach all keys with minimum movement of hands and wrists.

The square keys have a concave surface and are quiet with short travel, making it very comfortable to type. Interestingly the function keys on top row (ESC, F1 - F12, INS and DEL) and the keys on the bottom row (CTRL, Start, ALT, FN and arrows) have a flat surface.

Being a true multi-device keyboard, you will notice some keys have multi-labels – OPT and Start share the same key as well as CMD and Alt.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini can pair to multiple devices and you can switch connections using the function keys 1, 2 and 3. These connections can be over Bluetooth or using the new Logi Bolt USB Receiver (sold separately), Logitech’s replacement for the Unifying Receiver – which is not supported by this new keyboard.

The connection over Bluetooth is very reliable and I am surprised at how quick the keyboard reconnects once you turn it on or when switching between devices. Pairing is extremely easy (with Windows and Android in my case) and after the initial connection Windows offers to download and install Logitech Options, a piece of software that allows you to customise your keyboard.

And there are lots to customise, including the new backlight feature, which is very smart. Using the function keys F4 and F5 you can control the backlight level down to completely off. But most importantly, the backlight will turn itself off after a period of time and proximity sensors will automatically turn it back on as your hands approach the keyboard. You don’t even need to touch any key to bring the backlight back to life.

Other function keys of note are the emoji key (F7) which brings up the Windows on-screen emoji keyboard, a screenshot key (F8) that invokes the Windows Snip & Sketch app in capture mode and a microphone key (F9) that will mute/unmute your default microphone while in online meetings. There’s a dictation key (F6) but Windows does not support this functionality when set to English New Zealand.

The specifications say the built-in battery can last anywhere from ten days to five months on a full charge. I’ve been using the Logitech MX Keys Mini for three weeks now with the backlight set to 50% and the battery has not shown any signs of being depleted yet - if anything, the Logitech Options app shows the battery at 2/3 full.

This is indeed a worthy replacement for my Logitech K780 Multi-Device keyboard.

Available in New Zealand now for RRP NZ$ 199.90.