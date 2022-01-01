Vodafone Infrastructure Partners Launches With a New Approach To Wholesale

Vodafone NZ today unveiled a new approach to wholesale with the launch of its Vodafone Infrastructure Partners (VIP) division. This spans the connectivity company’s fixed and mobile assets, as well as specialist products and services tailored for wholesale customers including data, mobile, voice and security solutions.

Tony Baird, Wholesale & Infrastructure Director, says: “We’re proud to offer remarkable technology solutions via our infrastructure assets and wanted to take this to the next level. We have created Vodafone Infrastructure Partners to provide the best possible experience for our VIP customers and as our wholesale offering and client base continues to grow.

“Our mission is to partner with other businesses and power New Zealand’s connected future. We offer reliable, innovative, and secure digital infrastructure solutions for our partners to connect people, places, and things. The core VIP team is backed by more than 500 mobile and fixed network specialists, and we offer access to our infrastructure assets as well as core solutions and services.

“As part of Whārikihia, our business-wide Māori development strategy, we want to partner with Māori business and iwi on customised infrastructure solutions and collaborate to create long-term value. Our approach is summed up in our tagline, Tūhono ki te Paerangi, which means connecting to the horizon.

“The wholesale and reseller market in New Zealand is expanding rapidly. Already we work with more than 100 partners in Aotearoa across the telco industry including international carriers, hyperscale operators, managed service providers (MSPs), greenfield property developers, and iwi businesses.

“With data use increasing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 45% each year for the past five years, we see a lot of opportunity to grow the Vodafone Infrastructure Partners business.

“We have extensive fibre, HFC and core infrastructure around Aotearoa New Zealand, including more than 10,000km of Vodafone fibre cables. This provides a diverse, resilient, and reliable network from Whangarei to Invercargill. Our fully protected core at up to 800Gbps wavelengths enables capacity for demanding applications and data growth. With four international points of presence in the USA and Australia and investments in international fibre cables, we can provide connectivity to Tier 1 internet service providers (ISPs) and cloud service providers across the globe.

“Our mobile solutions are also world-class, enabling a range of wireless broadband services including 4G, 5G and Rural Broadband, as well as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform and extensive Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities,” Tony adds.

The VIP team is led by Murray Osborne, Head of Vodafone Infrastructure Partners, who has spent more than 10 years at Vodafone NZ, previously leading the company’s Public Sector team within the Enterprise business unit.