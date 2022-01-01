Seagate Launches New Lineup of Game Drives for Xbox

Seagate Technology Holdings plc announced the availability in Australia and New Zealand of the new Game Drive Hub for Xbox, Game Drive for Xbox, and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite Special Edition (SE), taking the company’s popular line of storage for gamers to the next level.

Built for Xbox gamers demanding peak game storage capacity for today’s most advanced games, these new external hard drives are designed to work with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and are compatible with Game Pass.

With a minimalist and elegant looks, Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive Hub for Xbox feature Xbox green LED lighting that complements the modern generation of gaming consoles. Game Drive for Xbox is lightweight in design, making it easy for gamers to take their whole library on the go.

While both drives are connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), Game Drive for Xbox does not need a separate power cord, making it easy for gamers to play from anywhere1. Both drives are easily installed through Xbox OS in under two minutes so gamers can launch into action.

Complementing the design of the new Xbox console, Game Drive Hub for Xbox can stand vertically or horizontally, giving gamers flexibility in the layout of their battlestations. Game Drive Hub for Xbox also features front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, and a versatile compact form factor so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals in one place. With up to 8TB of capacity, Game Drive Hub for Xbox builds the ultimate game vault without sacrificing titles.

Game Drive for Xbox is also available as a collectable for Halo fans. Celebrating the release of the next widely anticipated launch of Halo Infinite, the collectable drive is specially designed by Seagate, Xbox, and 343 Industries. Tagged with exclusive artwork inspired by Halo and the iconic hero Master Chief's aesthetic, and packed with customisable LEDs, the officially licensed Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE is a visual showcase beside the console of any die-hard Halo fan.

The three new drives include three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty giving gamers peace of mind. With shipments starting this month, Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox is available in capacities of 2TB (NZ$139) and 4TB (NZ$229), Game Drive Hub for Xbox is available in an 8TB (NZ$429) capacity, and Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE is available in late November in capacities of 2TB (NZ$139) and 5TB (NZ$249).