Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Buds

Amazon has introduced a new way to experience and use Alexa on the go with the launch of the second generation of Echo Buds, featuring an all-new design, premium audio architecture for crisp, balanced sound, custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology and wireless charging capabilities. The all-new Echo Buds will launch in Australia and New Zealand in 2022, and are available in Black for the wireless charging model.



“With Active Noise Cancellation technology and high-performance drivers for dynamic audio, the Echo Buds deliver sound quality that will make your favourite song, playlist or podcast feel and sound more immersive than ever,” said Patrick Walker, Country Manager for Amazon Devices, ANZ. “With IPX4 water protection and a choice of earphone attachments to help the Buds fit comfortably, Echo Buds are for an active life both at home and in the great outdoors.”

Adding to the Echo Buds’ premium audio performance is Alexa; allowing users to take the digital assistant out in the real world to help them stay organised and entertained.

“With Alexa built-in, Echo Buds give users the ability to use voice commands to enable a variety of fun and practical tasks on the go,” added Kate Burleigh, Country Manager for Amazon Alexa, ANZ. “Whether its remembering to add an item to your to-do list while on your morning run, or asking Alexa for a meditation podcast to start the day, Alexa gives users the control to decide where they need support.”



The all-new Echo Buds are compact, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand sweat; and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. A compact nozzle design ensures comfort and built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, making Echo Buds feel natural in your ear—perfect for long periods of use during the day. With four ear tip sizes and two wingtip sizes, you can tailor the fit to what’s most comfortable for you and during set-up, the easy Ear Tip Fit Test will confirm if you have a proper seal—so they feel great and sound even better.



Built with a high-performance driver in each earbud, Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range—so you get the most out of your music, regardless of genre. The premium speakers are optimised for fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear spoken word.



Featuring Amazon’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology, the all-new Echo Buds cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation, making them ideal for travel or if you need peace and quiet at home. The technology uses the inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum—which directly correlates to how you hear sounds around you—to generate the inverse of that signal and cancel out unwanted noise, helping you stay immersed in your audio.

To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, simply press and hold either earbud or just say, “Alexa, noise cancellation on.” When you want to hear what’s going on around you, enable Passthrough Mode with a press and hold on either earbud or by saying, “Alexa, Passthrough on.” With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app.

Echo Buds are one of the easiest ways to access all of the content you know and love from Alexa, from anywhere. Just ask to listen to your favourite Audible audiobook, find your next favourite artist on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. You can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. When you want to take a short walk to soak up the sun, simply say, “Alexa, play relaxing music for 15 minutes.” When the tunes stop, it’s your cue to head home.



With Echo Buds, Alexa helps you get more done whether you are at home or on-the-go. Just ask to set a reminder to stretch for a few minutes every hour, check your calendar, add laundry detergent to your shopping list, or catch up with a friend by simply saying, “Alexa, call Sara.” The onboard microphones in each earbud are optimised to capture lower frequencies compared to the prior generation, so not only is Alexa able to hear you better, but call quality is also improved. And if you misplace your Echo Buds before a conference call, simply say, “Alexa, find my buds” to another Alexa-enabled device—or press a button in your device settings via the Alexa app—and, if your Echo Buds are nearby, you’ll hear an audible chime.

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free access to Alexa, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. If you’re in a hurry, a 15-minute quick charge will give you up to two hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, “Alexa, what’s my battery level?” Or, open the case while your Echo Buds are inside and the new LED lights in front of each earbud will show the battery status. Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C or a Qi-certified wireless charging pad.



Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. They are built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customisable onboard tap controls. You can also set the onboard tap controls to access your native voice services—Siri or Google Assistant – if that is your preference.