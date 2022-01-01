PB Tech Brings New Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro Earbuds to New Zealand Market

PB Tech continues their partnership with global giant Xiaomi, and announces the latest in true wireless earphones, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

“The first things you’ll notice about the Redmi Buds 3 Pro is the eye-catching design, then the incredible active noise cancellation,” says PB Tech’s Headphone Product and Marketing Manager, Nik Turner. “This latest gadget from Xiaomi, the global #2 for true wireless headphones, is the perfect fit for working from home.”

Turner says a key factor is the Buds’ state-of-the-art AI algorithm, compatible with Xiaomi smartphones, which judges ambient noise level and user habits to tune the depth of noise cancellation. “This means they’ll automatically adjust to one of four ANC modes - Adaptive, Light, Balanced or Deep. The result is up to a 35-decibel reduction in background noise.”

“Another common issue is the need for simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity to multiple devices,” says Turner. “You want to be able to answer your phone, listen to music, and then quickly jump into a video call on your PC? Most wireless earphones still require a manual switch. With multipoint connectivity, Redmi Buds 3 Pro users can seamlessly switch between two paired devices.”

The Buds also support wireless charging and fast charging for added convenience – just ten minutes of charging can give you up to three hours of uninterrupted bliss.

With Xiaomi products now available in more than 90 countries, the tech giant aims to redefine value and increase tech accessibility across the globe.

Turner says that the latest Redmi Buds 3 Pro reflect the company ethos of “innovation for everyone”, to which cost is typically the biggest barrier for many consumers.

“We’re stoked to bring the Redmi Buds 3 Pro to New Zealand at such an affordable price point for such an exceptional product. With smart switching and active soundproofing, they’re designed not just to be incredibly ergonomic – but to simply make your life easier,” Turner says.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro is available from 1 November 2021 in Glacier Gray and Graphite Black for $129 RRP online at the Mi Store, PB Tech, and through click and collect at PB Tech stores nationwide.