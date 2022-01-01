Twitter Blue Now Available in New Zealand and the US

Twitter Blue is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web. Twitter Blue is available for a monthly price of US$ 2.99 / NZ$ 4.49, bringing subscribers more features, more content and more ways to participate in the social conversation.

Earlier this year, the company introduced Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada.

On iOS and desktop, Twitter Blue members will enjoy a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience when they visit many of their favourite news sites available in the US from Twitter, such as The Washington Post, USA TODAY, L.A. Times, Reuters, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.

A portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within their network. Twitter says their goal is to help each publishing partner make 50% more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.

Subscribers can easily see the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours, so they can immediately see what’s important in their community. This gives subscribers a new and complementary way of catching up on the latest on Twitter

Subscribers can enhance their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons and colourful themes and Bookmark Folders. Twitter is also introducing Custom Navigation, which gives subscribers the ability to customise what appears in their navigation bar for quick access to the Twitter destinations they care about most.

A new feature allows subscribers to preview and edit Tweets before they are sent. Subscribers also have access to Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience. They can also change the text size within Reader to tailor their experience even further.

Subscribers get early access to features being tested. These features might eventually become available to the rest of Twitter, graduate to a feature of Twitter Blue, or sunset based on feedback provided by subscribers.

Subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to ten-minutes (as opposed to the standard ~two minutes for non-subscribers) via Longer Video Uploads and pin their favourite conversations to the top of their DMs with Pinned Conversations.