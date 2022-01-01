Epson Launches Next Generation Ecotank Printers

Epson has now sold over 60 million EcoTank printers, making it the number one ink tank printer vendor worldwide and owning over 62% of large ink tank printer sales globally. Celebrating these milestones the company has released its next-generation EcoTank range for the Home and Home Office.

These new models don't use ink cartridges at all, with replacement ink bottles that provide thousands of printed pages starting at $17.99

All models support an optional, free to download intuitive Epson Smart Panel app. An innovative interface, the Epson Smart Panel app transforms iOS or Android mobile devices into an intuitive control centre for select Epson printers and scanners. This tool makes it incredibly easy to set up, monitor, print, scan and more using your Epson product, right from your hand-held device. With quick-configuration features, it offers easy product setup on your wireless network and automatically detects the Epson product you are using.

The new EcoTank Home printers consist of the new ET-1810, ET-2810, ET-2820 and ET-2850 (picture) models. These new models are specifically targeted and priced at entry-level and budget-conscious homes, are ideal for families and in particular home-schooling. They also include WiFi for easy connectivity.

Epson’s new EcoTank range uses innovative, heat-free, cartridge-free printing technology which delivers value and convenience for the ideal home printing experience. The new EcoTank all-in-one printers offer cartridge-free printing with high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks for zero ink cartridge waste. Users can save up to 90 per cent with replacement ink bottles versus traditional ink cartridges and each “low-cost” replacement ink set for the new EcoTank printers is equivalent to about 145 individual ink cartridges – and enough ink to literally print many thousands more pages.

The four new EcoTank for the Home printers are available now at www.epson.co.nz and from all authorised Epson resellers and retailers.

EcoTank ET-1810

Main function – Printing

Connectivity - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 Black / 6,500 Colour

RRP $299

EcoTank ET-2810

Main functions - Print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 Black / 6,500 Colour

RRP $379

EcoTank ET-2820

Main functions - Print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Display screen – 1.44" Colour LCD

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 Black / 6,500 Colour

RRP $449

EcoTank ET-2850

Main functions - Print, Auto 2-sided print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 10.5 pages per minute black and white, 5 pages in colour

Display screen – 1.44" Colour LCD

Number of pages out of the box – 6,500 Black / 5,200 Colour

RRP $499