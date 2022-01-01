Logitech Introduces Next-gen Secure Wireless Technology Logi Bolt

Logitech has announced availability in New Zealand of its latest Logi Bolt devices. Addressing an overlooked weak point in many corporate offices – and, increasingly, work from home locations - Logi Bolt is a USB receiver that delivers a high-performance, secure and robust wireless signal with cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards, including newly released Logitech products like MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac keyboards.

Developed to empower and grow alongside the future of work itself in the coming decade, Logi Bolt works across multiple operating systems with fewer interruptions for greater productivity while enhancing the end-user experience and lessening reliance on IT support.

Joseph Mingori, GM of B2B for Creativity and Productivity at Logitech explains the company’s trajectory which informs the introduction of the Logi Bolt: “We have redefined our enterprise offering to support individual work setup solutions on a global scale while launching our new, wireless technology solution - Logi Bolt - enabling secure and robust connections to meet today’s evolving business needs. These offerings prioritise the needs of enterprise IT to keep their diverse workforces productive, collaborative and secure no matter where they work.”

As early as 2016, security researchers noted the potential for compromise of wireless keyboards and mice. While these devices typically operate on Bluetooth which has a limited range, a determined hacker can intercept the signal at distances of up to 100 metres – potentially providing access to every keystroke, password, credit card number, or corporate data. Logi Bolt eliminates any possibility of compromise while also providing a stronger signal capable of overcoming ‘noise’ in crowded wireless environments.

Mingori notes Logi Bolt is engineered to conquer IT challenges that emerge in the office or when working remotely:

● Security: Delivers a secure level of wireless connectivity for wireless peripheral connectivity for Logitech mice and keyboards with Bluetooth Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode.

● Robust Signal: Logi Bolt USB receivers provide a strong, reliable, drop off free connection up to 10 meters (33 feet), even in congested wireless environments, with up to eight times lower average latency in many cases than other commonly deployed wireless protocols in congested, noisy enterprise environments.

● Compatibility: Logi Bolt devices are compatible with just about every operating system and platform, including but not limited to: Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android.

Logitech devices featuring Logi Bolt technology are now available at authorised retailers.