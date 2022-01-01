Belkin Soundform Rise True Wireless Earbuds Review

Belkin is a well-known electronics brand that has been around for many years – actually longer than I thought, being founded back in 1983. Its product lines include networks equipment, dock solutions for desktop computing, power protection and lately audio solutions. This includes a complete series of earbuds under their SOUNDFORM sub-brand.

I was offered to review one of their recently announced SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds – in the last few months I have been looking at many of these and slowly getting more comfortable with something hanging from my ears instead of something covering them.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise is impressive and compares very favourably with other known brands I’ve tried here. Although the charger case is just slightly larger than other models I tested, the earbuds themselves are very small and light, with shorter stalks when compared to similar products from other OEMs.

They fit very comfortably on your ear, creating a nice seal and while they don’t have an active noise cancellation function, they do a good job of reducing external noise to levels that practically won’t interfere with your listening.

With 6mm dynamic drivers and two microphones in each earbud you get clear voice calls when paired to your phone or if used as a headset for your computer-based conference calls. Music sounds good

Out-of-the-box setup is easy as it will be in Bluetooth pairing mode automatically the first time you open the case. You can pair the earbuds with other devices, but they will only connect to one at a time.

All controls are available through touching the earbuds – you activate different functions by touching one earbud or another once, twice, or three times. These touches will control volume, play/pause and skip to next or previous track. A short touch and hold will invoke your phone’s smart assistant while touching both earbuds for three seconds will put them in Bluetooth pairing mode.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds have a long battery life, lasting up to seven hours on a single charge. The charging case has its own battery with an extra 24 hours of power available. The most interesting feature though is support for the Qi Wireless Charge standard, which means you can simply put the earbuds back on the charging case and just drop it on top of any charging surface. Don’t despair if you don’t have a wireless charger, as it can also be charged through a standard USB-C cable.

Belkin made these SOUNDFORM Rise IPx5-rated so they are sweat and splash resistant, ideal for people who want to use them anytime, even during exercise. And they fit so well that I had no problem keeping them on during my daily walks to work and around the city.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise is priced in the mid-tier market, understandable due to the lack of active noise cancellation. This seems to be about right, considering all other features – including the long battery life.