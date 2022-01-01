Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review

Microsoft has unwrapped its most advanced Surface Pro model to date, and it is available in New Zealand now.

The original Microsoft Surface launched back in 2012 and it was a big shift in the portable computer market. We had a laptop that was a tablet and a tablet that was a laptop. The detachable keyboard was different and there were lots of other innovations – including the ingenuous kickstand mechanism, which was perfect over the years.

With every iteration Microsoft changed or added some feature. The just-released Surface Pro 8 is the culmination of all these changes so far – and there is a lot to like about it.

You will notice a new design – gone are the sharp edges. The new version has nice soft curved edges and corners. The MicroSD slot is gone but we now have an easily accessible and upgradeable SSD. You just need a SIM tool to open the tab where the SSD lives and a Torx screwdriver to remove the SSD.

The screen, which was always a strong feature is now a 13” display with PixelSense technology. Beautiful and sharp 2880 x 1920 (267 DPI) combined with support for 120 Hz refresh rate makes it smooth and easy to work with – just remember it comes out of the box as 60 Hz and you need to change a display setting to get that 120 Hz smooth scroll. Not only that, but it supports Dolby Vision too, providing the source content provides this option.

The model I received for review came equipped with a quad-core 11th generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor (the Intel Evo platform) and 16 GB RAM. This combination, plus the SSD and Intel Iris X GPU make for a very fast compute platform, that is satisfying to use.

Combined with a built-in TPM chip, the Surface Pro 8 is ready to run Windows 11 out of the box. The initial setup is very slick and easy – in minutes I had my login using the Microsoft Account ready to use, including the Microsoft Hello sign-in using face recognition, thanks to its front camera.

Once set up you will find that Office 365 comes pre-installed and you have access to a Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial, in case you don’t already have an Office licence. You can of course just ignore that if you rather use another office suite, but the convenience is there. It also comes with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial.

Two USB-C with USB 4.0Thunderbolt 4 ports are available just below the power button. The magnetic charger is still the same as before and it effortlessly clicks in place. On the left side you will also find the volume button and a 3.5” jack.

The 51.5 Wh battery lasts quite a long time. The specs promise up to 16 hours and I’ve had the Surface Pro 8 up and running a few hours a day, a few days a week and didn’t really have to worry about charging it. And when I did, it was really quick to charge.

In terms of network connectivity, you will find support for the latest WiFi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1 built-in – very handy for using an external mouse and keyboard, just in case you don’t get one of the optional Surface keyboards.

In my case Microsoft sent the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Slim Pen 2, a top of the line, ultra-thin keyboard more durable than before, thanks to its carbon fibre core. The external material is the Alcantara fabric, known for its smooth finish.

Most interesting is that the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard comes with a slot to store and charge the new Surface Slim Pen 2, which now has a flat design, making it easier to hold and work on the screen. It’s very responsive and automatically pairs with your Surface as soon as it’s out of the box.

This mechanical keyboard has nicely spaced backlit keys. They don’t have a lot of travel but it is a nice keyboard to work with. The glass trackpad is smooth and responsive – even though I rarely use the trackpad, much preferring a mouse.

If your budget doesn’t stretch all the way to this high-end keyboard, you can opt for the more affordable Surface Pro Keyboard, which doesn't have the built-in pen charger and uses a different material for the cover.

The Surface Pro 8 is very light, at only 890 g without the keyboard, or 1,170 with the keyboard. Still quite light and manageable.

The Surface Pro 8 comes with active heat dissipation but I have not experienced any noise – I did play a few rounds of Age of Empires IV (included with the Xbox pass) in full resolution and HDR.

If you are looking for a new Windows-based device to replace your existing desktop or laptop, with the convenience of a detachable keyboard (great for when you just want to watch some streaming content) then the Surface Pro 8 might be just what you need. It is worth checking it out, remembering the keyboard is sold separately, whichever model you decide on.