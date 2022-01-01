SOUNDBOKS Launch Bluetooth performance Speakers in New Zealand

Recently landing on Kiwi shores, Danish audio manufacturer SOUNDBOKS has brought what it bills as the world’s first Bluetooth Performance speaker to Aotearoa, featuring pro sound quality, a massive swappable battery, and a maximum 126 dB of volume—which is about as loud as an average live concert.

The company says whether you’re filling a single room or an entire outdoor venue, SOUNDBOKS’ treble, immersive sound and genuine power mean that it can outlast, outmove and outperform any speaker out there.

The latest SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) features a sleek, modern design, and the durability required to keep it looking that way with dent-proof steel grill, coated cabinet, splashproof electronics, and shock-absorbing silicone ball corners. It comes with a swappable battery that can 40 hours of playback time at mid-volume and up to five hours at full volume (126 dB).

Nico Porteous, Kiwi Olympic Gold Medallist and World Champion Freeskier, says that when it comes to achieving superior sound on the slopes, nothing beats SOUNDBOKS. “There’s nothing like a session powered by my favourite music – it allows me to just zone out and enjoy doing what I love. I haven’t come across a better performance speaker, which is why I jumped at the chance to be a SOUNDBOKS ambassador,” he says.

SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) also features wireless connectivity to TeamUp with up to four other SOUNDBOKS speakers and a Pro Panel for the ability to connect to almost any wired or wireless device.

Additionally, its Pulse Reflex Port is uniquely designed to provide better bass and sound imaging. system?

According to Jesper Thiel Thomsen, CEO of SOUNDBOKS, the company is pioneering a new category of speaker. “We were very focused on creating an unmatched sound experience, wireless connectivity and battery life were critical for that. We are really excited to bring this to our community and lead a new category of Bluetooth Performance speakers,” he says.

The New Soundboks Bluetooth Performance Speaker is available for RRP NZ$ 1,899 online and various outdoor lifestyle retailers.