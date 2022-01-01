Amazon Echo Show 10 Review

The Echo Show 10 is Amazon's latest screen-equipped smart speaker with a twist. The obvious difference is its larger 10.1-inch rotating screen.

The implication is obvious: the Echo Show 10 follows you around as you go about your tasks, giving you a completely hands-free experience.

In terms of general operation, the new Echo Show 10 is not much different from its older versions. Once connected to your Amazon account over your WiFi network it comes to life when you use the wakeup word – the well-known “Alexa” or whatever other option you configured it. I particularly like to use “Computer” on my Fire TV streaming box as it gives that Star Trek feeling and to make it different from the other Echo devices in the house.

Setup is pretty easy and it includes a step where you configure how far you want the screen to rotate. Once you place the device on a flat surface with plenty of space around it you can determine where it will rest and how far it will move from left to right and back.

The screen will follow you during video calls, when playing music and videos (Spotify, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime and Netflix) and when executing some action. This is very handy when you move around the area – a kitchen for example - and want to keep an eye on a recipe, or while watching the news.

This also means you will need a bit more space than what was needed for the older model. If at any time after the setup the screen bumps into any obstacle it will let you know and confirm if it should keep trying to move beyond that point in the future.

The motor is extremely quiet and you won’t hear anything while it is moving. You can also be moved manually and you can tilt the screen up or down by hand.

If you have compatible security cameras such as Ring you can also ask something like “Alexa show me my driveway” and have the live stream from your camera directly into the screen – which will again rotate around to follow you around the room.

The built-in 13-megapixel camera is used to follow you around but the documentation makes it clear the compute required for this is all executed on the device itself and no image is sent to the cloud. But if you are worried, you can always use the camera cover to make sure no image is captured.

The camera is also used for home monitoring as the Echo Show 10 can be configured as a security camera for your network of Alexa devices. This can be accessed from the Alexa app on your phone or from another video-enabled Echo device such as the Amazon Fire TV or another Echo Show – even the older versions. The Guard option complements it by making your device listen for noises like broken glass or fire alarm when you are away and sending a notification to the Alexa app on your phone. You can start Guard from the app or by saying "Alexa, we are leaving" (and turn it off by saying "Alexa, we are back").

One function that was recently introduced in New Zealand is adding items to your shopping list by scanning product barcodes. If you keep your shopping list on your Alexa account you can just say “Alexa, add milk to shopping list” or say “Alexa, scan this” and show the barcode to your Echo Show 10. If it can be recognised it will be added to the list. In my experience, Alexa can correctly recognise about eight in ten scans.

You can also use the camera for video calls. Currently, you can call between Amazon Echo devices, Skype and the Alexa app on your phone. This is handy as it is definitely easier to answer video calls by using your voice and having it follow you around the room than using your phone - especially if you have your hands full with something else. It will be interesting to see if Amazon adds support for Messenger, WhatsApp or Duo video calls at some point.

In terms of sound, the Echo Show 10 is a huge improvement over the previous generation. I put it almost up there with the Echo Studio. This is because of new front-firing tweeters and an updated woofer. It also uses the same trick as the Echo Studio and it will automatically analyse your space and adjust the sound to better adapt to your room’s dimensions and shape.

The 10.1-inch screen is large enough to read the ingredients list for recipes and a good size to watch clips or short TV episodes in between tasks or if moving around. If you use the Echo Show 10 for recipes you can ask Alexa to repeat a step, jump to the next one or go back to review the ingredients list.

It is also touch-sensitive so you can always control your device by swiping from the top or from the sides to access some options and apps.

For home automation enthusiasts, the Echo Show 10 is now Zigbee-enabled, thanks to a built-in Zigbee hub, just like the Echo Studio. This allows me to turn our Hue lights on and off, or change colours without the need for the Hue hub. These lights are directly connected to the Alexa network and appear in the Alexa app as well.

The Echo Show 10 is a worthy upgrade for those who already have the older, smaller version and certainly a great device for those starting their smart-speaker home automation journey now.