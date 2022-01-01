Synology Introduces Series of Features and Updates to NAS, Routers and Cloud Services

Synology has unveiled the next evolution of its on-premises and cloud solutions, introducing DSM 7.1, Surveillance Station 9.0, SRM 1.3 and significant updates to C2 Backup, C2 Identity, C2 Password, C2 Storage and C2 Transfer.

New features have been announced for each Synology product, with substantial improvements to the user experience, reliability, and scalability across the board.

DSM 7.1 will bring improved file sharing performance and convenience with the introduction of SMB multichannel and DFS support. Multi-site businesses can leverage the C2 Storage supported Hybrid Share to reduce bandwidth constraints and make collaborative work simpler. In conjunction with Synology Drive's unified file portal and redesigned mobile app, remote teams have complete control of their data no matter where they are.

For system administrators, more users and devices should not mean more management overhead. Active Insight, the cloud monitoring and troubleshooting service introduced with DSM 7.0, is gaining new conveniences. Hyper Backup tasks from each device can now be monitored directly from Active Insight, ensuring that backups are never forgotten. More details on system updates and login activity analysis put important information front and centre.

New bandwidth control capabilities and expanded client triggers in Active Backup for Business, plus support for Virtual DSM deployment in MailPlus give IT teams more tools to reduce operational complexities. DSM 7.1 will also introduce support for full DSM backups, providing another way for administrators to protect and restore entire Synology devices.

Surveillance Station 9.0 brings a refined user interface that provides users with all the tools they need, faster than ever before. The new Monitor Center centralizes all important feeds with convenient playback controls and alerts. Better map integration means even multi-site deployments can be efficiently monitored, providing security teams with precise information and easy-to-act-on graphics when every second counts.

Setting up cameras has also never been simpler with the new onboarding wizard. Thanks to the option to import and copy settings, deploying hundreds of cameras can be done within minutes.

Improvements to Central Management System (CMS), including flexible device update options, simultaneous dual recording, and HTTPS/SRTP support make it simpler to make each installation more secure and resilient.

A new Synology C2 Surveillance service will enable homes and businesses to simultaneously and securely record surveillance footage to the C2 cloud. With under five seconds of lost footage, C2 Surveillance will ensure that footage is always accessible, even after a catastrophic event or in case of theft of the on-prem system.

The new DVA1622 NVR makes Synology's suite of advanced AI-powered surveillance analytics such as face recognition and people counting more accessible for smaller stores or even SOHO environments. Together with Surveillance Station 9.0, DVA series NVRs also gain license plate recognition capabilities.

SRM 1.3 and the Wi-Fi 6 Synology RT6600ax router (pictured} introduce faster networking and greatly expand network management capabilities. SRM 1.3 ships with full VLAN support through an intuitive interface that anyone can use to partition and separate their devices, including IoT sensors and other potentially insecure gadgets.

The flagship RT6600ax tri-band router is one of the first to support the expanded 5.9GHz spectrum, delivering much more room and uninterrupted operation for 160MHz devices. The 2.5GbE port ensures support for faster uplinks and internet connectivity.

A redesigned DS router app brings nearly all of the management capabilities of SRM into the smartphone. Creating new wireless networks, configuring parental control or web filtering, setting traffic control schemes, and more are now just a few taps away.

Synology also announced research and development into scale-out file servers to meet even greater requirements, whether for capacity, service availability, or management needs.

Launched just a few months ago, C2 Backup, Identity, Password, and Transfer are standalone services to solve specific IT challenges in a simple and accessible way.

C2 Backup simplifies device and business-critical data backup, even for teams working remotely. Bare-metal backup coupled with convenient file-level recovery through an intuitive online portal ensure fast and flexible data protection.

C2 Identity replaces traditional directory services with a secure and low-latency hybrid approach, with C2 servers providing management, SSO services, and locally deployed LDAP nodes for local, intranet-only servers and devices. The included Windows and macOS device management capabilities provide administrators with the tools they need to secure their teams.

C2 Password makes password management simple and accessible for all. The service is free for individuals and only 4.99 USD a year for password sharing between up to six accounts — all without limitations to the number of devices connected.

C2 Transfer makes sharing sensitive files with external parties easy and secure. Besides implementing identity validation, C2 Transfer encrypts all files locally, making sure that data never lands in the wrong hands even if shared links are exposed.

Synology DSM 7.1 and Surveillance Station 9.0 will be released in Q1 2022 as public previews.

SRM 1.3 will debut on the RT6600ax router in Q1 2022. Support for RT2600ac and MR2200ac will be added in Q2 2022.