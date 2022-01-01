Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Review

I have been using the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for a couple of weeks now. In fact, I have been reading ebooks for many years, since my first Kindle with keyboard, which was followed by the Kindle 3G and a Kindle Paperwhite. This last one was a good companion for almost eight years!

Not surprisingly I have said before the Amazon Kindle was the best consumer electronics device I could have ever owned. It changed how I read books. It helped me read books faster and it helped me read more books. I was free to have more books with me when travelling, not having to worry about carrying heavy paper books on my carry-on. It allowed me to read series and keep up to date with those as soon as new titles were released.

Ebooks are very light, as in they use little storage space on the device. Despite reading hundreds of books over the last few years I never managed to really fill my old Kindle.

Imagine my surprise when I found out the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with a massive 32 GB storage, compared to the 8 GB available on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite.

Not only this Kindle has more memory than before, but it is also a bit faster than my old Kindle – and that makes me happy.

Since you can load your own documents on your Kindle, including PDF files, this memory bump may be welcome to heavy users.

With a slightly larger 6.8-inch display and smaller 10.2 mm bezel, the glare-free electronic ink screen has a 300 pixel per inch density, making it very easy to read in any condition, even under the sun. But if you need help reading at night, the 24-level backlight has got you covered. And one of the new features introduced with this model is the auto-brightness level.

Another feature of interest is the 24-level backlight warmth, which can be always on, or follow a schedule. There are lots more options here too, with the option of a set on/off time to apply some warm amber colour to the screen or use your location (based on WiFi) and follow your local sunset and sunrise times to apply the colour change.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand accidental drops into a shallow body of water – like your bathtub for example.

Like all other Kindle devices, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a long battery life – which Amazon states at up to ten weeks. Even if your device run out of power a quick 2.5-hour recharge with a 9W adapter will get it back to 100%. And the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also supports wireless charging, using the Qi standard.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has an improved user interface, with settings available from any screen you are. The home page gives you access to your on-device library, collections, filter options and sort menus – even a way to see the entire book series in a single folder.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a nice addition to any gadget collection and it is available now.