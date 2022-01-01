Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview on Demand to End Late 2022

Posted on 14-Dec-2021 15:03 | Filed under: News


Freeview is preparing to end one of its free services, Freeview On Demand, by late 2022.

 

Originally launched in 2015, Freeview On Demand has been offered as an addition to Live TV and is integrated into Smart TVs, connected set-top boxes and recorders. It currently provides access to free on-demand content from ThreeNow, Māori Television and RNZ.

 

Once it ends, viewers will no longer be able to watch on-demand shows through Freeview; but as they currently do with TVNZ OnDemand, they can still enjoy them across ThreeNow, Māori+ and RNZ, wherever they are available.

 

All popular free-to-air channels will also continue to be available through Freeview, as Live TV is unaffected by this change. Freeview and its shareholders are fully committed to strengthening the future of free-to-air TV in New Zealand, ensuring Live TV continues to be a mainstay and is easily accessible for all.

 

Viewers can keep watching all the channels they know and love – live and subscription-free. Other Freeview features will also remain accessible, such as the recording of Live TV and the Freeview TV Guide.

 

For most viewers, the end of the Freeview On Demand service will mean a simple change. The same range of local and international shows they enjoy will still be available on-demand, just accessed on broadcasters’ own apps or websites.

 

Freeview will work with those broadcasters over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition from Freeview On Demand to their apps, so viewers can continue to enjoy their favourite programmes on-demand.

 






