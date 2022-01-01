Jabra Presents True Wireless Innovations at CES 2022

Jabra is taking true wireless to a new level at CES by showcasing its new Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds (pictured), providing updates on Bluetooth Multipoint for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and offering a first hands-on demo of the hearing enhancing Enhance Plus earbuds. CES will also mark the shipping date of Jabra PanaCast 20, Jabra’s highly anticipated personal camera that reinvents hybrid work for modern collaboration.



At CES, Jabra’s true wireless range will take centre stage. Bringing the Elite Active range to a broader audience, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is engineered for those with an active lifestyle, including popular workouts like yoga, boxing or running. Bluetooth Multipoint, a new feature that is set to take the Elite 7 Pro to the next level, will keep users fully connected to two devices at once, making it easy to seamlessly switch between work and play. Jabra Enhance Plus brings hearing enhancement, music and calls in a state-of-the-art miniaturized true wireless earbud. CES visitors will be given an update on the latest true wireless technology and hands-on demo opportunities. The show also features the Jabra PanaCast 20 personal camera, now available for shipping, which allows hybrid workers to benefit from high-quality, secure video collaboration, no matter where they are.

This latest product in Jabra’s Elite range features Google Fast Pair, making it one of the easiest headphones to connect to your Android device when switching on, without having to press a button. The Elite 4 Active also features Spotify Tap playback experience to access music faster than ever before. Moreover, the Elite 4 Active is Amazon Alexa certified.



To ensure maximum focus for the wearer, the Elite 4 Active blocks out noise at the gym with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are fit for heavy usage with an IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability. Their athleisure design also guarantees a unique, secure fit, designed to stay in while working out.

Available via a firmware update in the Sound+ app later this January, Multipoint is a feature that allows users to stay fully connected to two devices at once, making it easy to seamlessly switch between work and play. Working flexibly can be a juggling act at times, but with Multipoint users can connect their Elite 7 Pro to their personal and professional devices – helping them remain aware of everything at once and increase productivity.



The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is part of Jabra’s redefined Elite range, which signifies the latest breakthrough in true wireless technology: each product is specifically engineered to reinvent the true wireless experience by introducing new and unique technologies optimised for specific use cases in a sleek and modern design.

The Jabra Enhance line of hearing enhancement solutions is designed to help users hear more from life. Jabra Enhance Plus sets a new standard for bringing together the convenience of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology to alleviate unaddressed hearing needs and enable millions of people to take a first step on their hearing health journey

Jabra Enhance Plus is a unique high-tech, all-in-one hearable for those who experience mild-to-moderate hearing loss but who are not yet ready for traditional all-day wear hearing aids. Taking true wireless tech to new levels, the device packs four key audiological features: Warp Compressor for analysis of sounds similar to human ear for more natural sound quality and efficient processing, Digital Noise Reduction for listening comfort and keeping speech clear, Digital Feedback Suppression to keep feedback from interfering with sound quality of the amplification, and Binaural Beamformer with directionality to isolate sounds, allowing users to focus on what is most important.

The Jabra PanaCast 20 personal camera will now be available for shipping. The product offers hybrid workers high-quality, secure video collaboration, no matter where they are, in a beautifully designed, compact, portable and easy-to-use package. The device features AI that is managed on-device with Edge processing. This means that all the experiences are powered on the device itself, significantly minimizing the risk of security breaches and maximizing speed, accuracy, and the overall quality of the experience. For those using the camera, it has a built-in lens cover to guarantee privacy, and prevent the camera being left “on” accidentally, adding an extra layer of ‘peace of mind’ for the user.



Security assurances for those working outside of the office are important, but equally so are video and picture quality. The PanaCast 20 delivers this via 4K Ultra HD Video, HDR video as well as personalized Intelligent Zoom, which always frames the main user properly, regardless of their environment. It also has automatic lighting correction, so whatever the time of day, or the situation in which they’re collaborating, their video stream is optimized in the best way feasible.



Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, said: “We are thrilled to be back at CES 2022 and be able to provide updates and demos of some of the most exciting products in our true wireless and hearing enhancement line-up. The past year has seen several innovations in our Elite range, with the Elite 4 Active being the latest addition and at the same time we are bringing state-of-the-art hearing enhancement in true wireless form factor to the market.”