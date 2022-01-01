Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, The Freestyle, ahead of CES 2022. The Freestyle offers first-of-its-kind technology and flexibility to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment for customers looking to bring video and audio content wherever they go.

Targeted toward Gen Z and millennials, The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight, portable device. When it comes to portability, The Freestyle weighs only 830 grams allowing customers to change any space into a screen with ease. Unlike conventional, boxy projectors, The Freestyle’s versatile cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – no separate screen required.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer.”

The Freestyle comes with full auto keystone and auto levelling features, enabled by industry-leading technology. The features allow the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time. Additionally, the autofocus feature allows The Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size. The Freestyle also comes with a dual passive radiator enabling a clean and deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation allows customers to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience no matter where they are.

For powering it up, The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above, so users can take it with them anywhere, whether they are on the move, on a camping trip, and more. The Freestyle is also a pioneer in that it’s the first portable screen that works when connected to a standard E26 light socket without the need for additional wiring, besides compatibility with the traditional wall plug option.

When it is not used as a projector to stream content, The Freestyle also provides mood lighting effects thanks to its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. The Freestyle is also a smart speaker, analysing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

The Freestyle offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. It is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners, providing customers with the best content viewing experience. It is also the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their favourite voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

The Freestyle is available for online pre-orders in the US market, with availability expanding to other global markets in the following months.