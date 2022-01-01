Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer

Sony Electronics has announced the HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar, bringing cinematic surround sound to any living room. Whether it’s used to watch the latest movie, stream a favourite show, or listen to music, the HT-S400 delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue features and powerful 330W total power output.

The HT-S400 lets users hear sound from all around thanks to high-quality Dolby Digital with Sony’s own virtual surround sound technology S-Force PRO Front Surround. It puts viewers right in the action of their favourite movies by emulating cinema-style surround sound. By using front speakers only, Sony’s unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field.



The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximises the diaphragm. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining sound pressure, resulting in less distortion and greater vocal clarity.



The Separated Notch Edge on the X-Balanced Speaker Unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality. It achieves this by using strategically placed cuts on the edge, which helps to control the stress inside and outside the edge of the diaphragm. With these two features, customers will never miss a word during a high-octane action sequence or subtle, tense moment of conversation.



The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. This wireless subwoofer boosts the impact of everything users watch and listen to; feel the deep rumble of thunder and heavy bass beats.



Connecting the HT-S400 to Sony’s BRAVIA TV is quick and easy. Thanks to an integrated user interface, the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA TV’s Quick Settings menu for easy control of sound settings and volume with BRAVIA’s remote control.



To minimize cable clutter, the HT-S400 soundbar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection.

The soundbar has been designed to deliver an intuitive user experience thanks to its simple remote control that combines a comfortable hand-fit design with easy operation. It also provides easy access to Voice mode for clearer dialogue and Night mode for when users want to watch TV without waking the house.



The ease of use is also found through the convenient OLED display window on the soundbar, which offers at-a-glance status information on remote control functions, including input source, volume, and sound settings.