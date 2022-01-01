Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones

Technics has announced the EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, bringing together the outstanding technologies and abundant experience that Technics has accumulated for more than 50 years of Hi-Fi audio development.

They offer superior call quality provided by four beamforming mic and noise suppression technology to clearly convey your voice to the listener.

The EAH-A800 headphones are designed for changing lifestyles, especially those who have adapted to a new, work-from-anywhere routine. Picking up only the speaker’s voice, the EAH-A800 provides crystal clear voice communication even in noisy environments. With noise-cancelling technology, the EAH-A800 enable users to immerse themselves in sound whether inside or outside.

Technics’ newly developed 40 mm dynamic driver with the free edge diaphragm within the dome ensures clear sound and deep bass with minimal distortion. The Acoustic Control Chamber accurately controls airflow to enhance the performance of the driver for precise bass and rich spatial expression. And the thin-film polymer multi-layer capacitors—a technology used in Technics’ high-grade audio amplifiers— facilitate a stable current through the audio circuitry to limit distortion and generate high-quality sound.

Additionally, the EAH-A800 supports High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth and LDAC technology, delivering a wide, dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.

A total of eight mics on the left and right of the headphones play a huge role in supporting more comfortable, natural conversation. Four MEMS mics operate simultaneously to pick up your voice with superior precision. Another four mics have been developed for beamforming technology with noise reduction. They activate simultaneously from both sides to reduce surrounding noise, capture your voice three-dimensionally and activate noise-cancelling technology during calls. The signal processing routine analyses the voice signal and suppresses surrounding noise so your voice is delivered more clearly.

Technics changed its approach to microphone design to minimise wind noise. The EAH-A800 headphones use a Feed-Forward Mic with small holes installed deep inside the unit to improve air resistance and minimize vibrations caused by wind. The EAH- A800 are also equipped with multiple chambers to limit air vibrations. The main mic used for speaking has been designed with a different mesh material at the front and back to control vibrations, and the windshield on the sub talk mic has a top cover to prevent direct wind exposure.

Through Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which combines two pairs of noise-cancelling functions—an analog filter and a feedback mic, a feedforward mic and a digital filter—noise both inside and outside the headphones can be minimised.

The EAH-A800 headphones are equipped with two modes: Natural Ambient Mode, which allows the user to pay attention to surrounding noise while listening to music or making calls, and Attention Mode, in which users can listen out for airport and train announcements, or speak to their families at home, all while listening to music. Natural Ambient Mode comprehensively captures voices and other surrounding sounds, leading to a more natural sound similar to not wearing headphones at all. It captures a wide range of sounds from low to high frequencies. Attention Mode reduces unwanted external noise to make it easier to hear people’s voices.

Multipoint Bluetooth pairing allows you to be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. For example, if you join a video conference on your laptop, but need to take a phone call, you can begin talking on the phone simply by touching the call button.

The extra-long battery life provides approximately 50 hours of music listening time or up to 30 hours of talk time.

The EAH-A800 has been designed to ensure a comfortable fit. The 3D earpads feature a curved design to apply uniform pressure to the whole ear. The earpads are designed with memory foam material to distribute pressure and ensure a secure fit. Additionally, the inner diameter of the earpad has been enlarged to wrap around the ear.