Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud

Vista has today welcomed Australian cinema operator, Wallis Cinemas, as its first customer for the new Vista Cloud platform.

With businesses around the world rapidly adopting cloud technologies to boost resilience, security and flexibility, exhibitors like Wallis Cinemas are turning to Vista Cloud to help them realise those same benefits.

“To put it simply, Vista Cloud is the future of cinema management and we’re really happy Wallis is the first of many exciting customers to migrate across to the most comprehensive, reliable, and secure cinema management solution in the market. Scaling with the demands of cinemas' operations, Vista Cloud will free Wallis from having to invest in and manage new infrastructure. Better still, it will enable them to deploy new innovations across their whole business at speed.”

“We’re forecasting a strong return for the cinema industry after the disruption of the past two years, and a fully hosted, managed, and monitored solution will be key to empowering cinemas to focus on what matters most. By making this move, Wallis is putting itself ahead of the pack,” said Leon Newnham, Vista CEO.

Vista Cloud will provide Wallis with automated security and product updates. New features can be deployed quickly, making operations much more efficient.

“We’re excited about the whole system, and its impact on both our operations and sales channels. Vista’s Digital Platform will power our digital channels and ensure uninterrupted ticket sales across all of our cinemas. And we’re also going to streamline the daily management of tasks for staff as they only have to log in to a single, intuitive web portal to access Vista’s entire capability suite. The time saving, and efficiencies will be massive,” said Ben Huxtable, Wallis Cinemas COO.

Additional features include automatic backups, disaster recovery, robust offline mode, and 24x7 observability which ensures fast, effective monitoring and troubleshooting.

“Our transition to Vista Cloud has been seamless and brings us right to the forefront of modern cinema technology. We are already reaping the benefits of best-in-class flexibility, functionality, and accessibility. With this new platform, we feel confident we will be able to make the most of the expected increase in business, open up new possibilities in business development and improve our service to customers, all the while allowing us to streamline and improve our current practices overall,” said Ben Huxtable, Wallis Cinemas COO.