AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has announced plans to launch a new AWS Local Zone in Auckland. The AWS Local Zone will complement AWS’s existing infrastructure in New Zealand, including its CDN service Amazon CloudFront, AWS Outposts, a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to customer premises, and a NZ$7.5 billion investment in a new infrastructure region planned to open in Auckland in 2024.

AWS Local Zones are a type of infrastructure deployment that places AWS compute, storage, database, and other services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centres—enabling customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end-users or on-premises data centres.

AWS Local Zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while seamlessly connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets.

The new AWS Local Zones will give customers in New Zealand the ability to offer end users single-digit millisecond performance designed to suit applications such as remote real-time gaming, media and entertainment content creation, live video streaming, engineering simulations, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning inference at the edge, and more.

AWS manages and supports AWS Local Zones, meaning customers in New Zealand do not need to incur the expense and effort of procuring, operating, and maintaining infrastructure to support low-latency applications. AWS Local Zones also allow customers with local data residency preferences in New Zealand to run parts of their applications in on-premises data centres and seamlessly connect to AWS while ensuring ultra-low latency for these types of hybrid deployments—all while using familiar AWS APIs and tools.

The new AWS Local Zone in Auckland will join 16 existing AWS Local Zones across the United States and an additional 31 AWS Local Zones planned to launch in 25 countries around the world over the next two years—delivering single-digit millisecond latency performance at the edge of the cloud to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters for many businesses and industries, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in New Zealand to help meet their requirements,” said Tiffany Bloomquist, Country Manager for Commercial at AWS in New Zealand. “AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organisations, innovative startups, and AWS Partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low- latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides. This new AWS Local Zone is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to more locations in New Zealand.”