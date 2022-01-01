Jabra Elite 4 Active Review

Looking for true wireless sport earbuds? Jabra’s got you covered. The new Jabra Elite 4 Active is now available and complement your active lifestyle just nicely.

Each earbud weighs an incredible 5 g and is designed to fit comfortably in your ear. Once you fit these earbuds and twist them, they remain securely in place.

Those earbuds are designed for sports aficionados, with an IP57 rating, meaning they are dust and water-resistant. The occasional rain or sweat shouldn’t affect the Jabra Elite 4 Active so you won’t have to worry about exercising even when a little bit of rain is coming your way.

Most surprising is that you can get up to seven hours of music streaming directly to your ears, out of a device that is so light. Combine with the charging case you have enough power to get you through 28 hours without having to get close to a charger. The fast charge support means that with ten minutes in the case you get an extra hour of music, for those emergency situations - but who would keep those out of the case for seven hours each time?

With support for newer Bluetooth 5.2 and a range of up to ten metres, the Jabra Elite 4 Active allows you to experience true wireless sound from up to six different devices you can have paired. The earbuds support the SBC codec, which is standard for Bluetooth connection, and the higher quality Qualcomm aptX which requires software support from the source device but gives you much higher sound quality.

The sound is really good, despite its tiny 6mm driver. With its perfect fit and active noise cancellation, you can completely isolate yourself from external sounds. If you do need to keep some awareness, the adjustable hearthrough function will make sure to capture external sounds and deliver them at the right volume so that you are not completely oblivious to the happenings around you.

You control this and other settings through the companion app, Jabra Sound+, which also provides you with a music equaliser and music presets. The app is pretty easy to use and allows you to control all aspects of these earbuds. The app also allows you to fine-tune the active noise cancellation to the level that performs best for you.

If you are prone to forget your earbuds you can rely on the Jabra Sound+ Find My Jabra function, which records the location where your earbuds were last disconnected from your phone so it is easy to know where to look for them.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active supports touch controls on both left and right earbuds. This means you use one, two or three taps to execute different functions such as play and pause, next track, cycle through active noise cancellation and hearthrough or control volume (with a longer touch on each earbud for volume up or volume down).

You can also invoke your default phone assistant with a double-tap on the left earbud or configure it to use Amazon Alexa. Using Alexa requires a phone connection for Internet access but you have a fully Alexa-enabled device right in your ear. I have a few devices connected to the Alexa ecosystem so I consider this a great feature. Shame it requires you to double-tap the earbud instead of it just answering the “Alexa” trigger word.

Voice calls are very clear and you even have a sidetone feature so you can hear yourself during voice calls, which is always useful. Like other features, you use the mobile app to change the sidetone volume or turn the functionality completely off if wanted.

The Bluetooth connection is pretty fast, so even if I had to open the case when the phone started ringing I had them connected by the time I had those in my ears and hit the on-screen answer button.

Overall the Jabra Elite 4 Active give a very satisfying experience with great performance.