Huawei Introduces WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today has announced the launch of the company’s first professional running watch, the Huawei WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand.

Their latest smartwatch is not only a smart assistant but also works as a personal training coach. Through recording environmental and health data, the Huawei WATCH GT Runner can formulate scientific and effective training plans, providing users with comprehensive and professional fitness experiences.

The Huawei WATCH GT Runner features the new Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, offering accurate dynamic heart rate and SpO2 monitoring to accompany every step of the runner. The industry’s first suspended hidden antenna and Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning accurately monitor running trajectory and support accurate positioning.

Aside from the powerful hardware and accurate monitoring, the Running Ability Index (RAI) and Individual Periodical Science Training Programme are the most anticipated features in this watch. The Huawei TruSport professional running training system provides users with in-depth analysis, giving them an overall view of data such as training intensity, training volume, recovery time, etc.

The new running ability measurement system, Running Ability Index (RAI), enables users to evaluate their running ability objectively. By using the RAI and training load as the core of the Individual Periodical Science Training Programme, every runner can achieve their personal best.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner supports the connection of heart rate belts to obtain richer and more professional running data. Moreover, the running data can be shared with third-party apps through the Huawei Health App, enabling data exchange, convenient data viewing, and an efficient workout.

The Huawei WATCH GT Runner will be used by select New Zealand runners, as part of a collaboration with Athletics New Zealand, the national governing body for athletics. As a World Athletics member, Athletics New Zealand is tasked with enhancing and promoting all aspects of athletics activity in New Zealand. From grassroots community participation to international high-performance competition, disciplines include track and field athletics, cross country running, mountain running, road running, race walking and trail running as well as associated programmes and development initiatives.

“From grassroots through to elite competition, technology and innovation play an essential role in both the delivery of athletics and preparing our athletes to perform at their best,” said Peter Pfitzinger, Chief Executive, Athletics New Zealand.

“It is great to be working with Huawei New Zealand around the launch of their Huawei WATCH GT series and to be able to introduce their latest technology in the Huawei WATCH GT Runner to some of our senior athletes,” added Peter.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner adopts lightweight materials such as the high-strength polymer fibre body, which is light and comfortable. Also, it is matched with a ceramic ultra-light bezel and aerospace-grade titanium-alloy watch crown. The weight of the entire watch body is as light as 38.5g, which means runners can barely notice it as they run. The antibacterial silicone watch strap that comes with the smartwatch is water-resistant, so runners don’t need to worry about sweat and dirt contacting the strap during training. The Huawei WATCH GT Runner comes with an exclusive data watch face that shows data including training load, RAI, recovery time and weather.

Based on Huawei TruSport, Huawei WATCH GT Runner provides Running Ability Index (RAI) to evaluate users’ running performance. Even if the user did not reach their limit, the system can calculate the running performance based on historical heart rate, pace, distance, frequency, and other multi-dimensional data, and measure the RAI to accurately classify the runners' ability. Huawei WATCH GT Runner is also equipped with an intelligent dynamic adjustment plan, which is centred around RAI and training load. In addition, professional data such as fatigue level, training index, aerobic/anaerobic training pressure are also shown to help runners analyse their own status and make reasonable plan adjustments to improve their results.

Based on the professional fitness analysis data provided by the Huawei TruSport, Huawei developed the Individual Periodical Science Training Programme. According to the user's personal physical data and running history, combined with training goals and targets, users can customise running plans on the Huawei Health App. Huawei WATCH GT Runner records and analyses the user’s workout data, and intelligently identifies the basic period, lifting period, consolidation period, and reduction period according to the user’s current athletic ability level and goals, then adjusts the training intensity and gradually increases training volume to improve the user’s running ability. Through the humanised adjustment, users will be able to enjoy their training more.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner supports the all-new Huawei TruSeen 5.0+, bringing a newly upgraded heart rate module, 8 PDs in a circular arrangement, enhanced dynamic heart rate monitoring, more signal input, and overall improved heart rate monitoring accuracy. Huawei WATCH GT Runner adopts an ergonomically designed rear watch case, with carefully polished curved glass, which fits the characteristics of the wrist. The design is not only comfortable to wear, but also not easy to shake, effectively reducing the interference of external light and improving the quality of the heart rate signal. Between the PD, LED, and the bottom glass is a shield of Fresnel film, which not only improves the aesthetics but also provides a better condensing effect, so that more light will enter the dermis and obtain signals from the capillaries during the process, reducing the interference of light signals in the superficial layers of the epidermis. Huawei designed a new multi-channel signal selection and fusion enhancement algorithm, enhancing the deep AI learning noise reduction algorithm.

In the development process of the new Huawei TruSeen 5.0+, Huawei was dedicated to delivering a more accurate heart rate monitoring experience. Thanks to the new PPG 5.0 module, the accuracy of heart rate monitoring is greatly improved compared to the previous Huawei watch generation. The accuracy within 10 bpm in most scenarios can reach more than 97%, which is as accurate as a heart rate belt. The Huawei TruSeen 5.0+’s anti-interference and noise reduction design now copes better with the motion noise caused by irregular movement and improves the accuracy of heart rate measurement when working out, including during HIIT, yoga, aerobics, skipping rope, etc.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner has great performance in a small watch body and features five major satellite systems: GPS + Beidou + GLONASS + Galileo + QZSS. Also, the Huawei WATCH GT Runner has a built-in Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning chip with a suspended hidden antenna, that hides the positioning antenna in the lugs made of polymer fibre material. This reduces the interference of positioning signals caused by metal material. The innovative design improves the performance of the GPS antenna by 135% compared with previous iterations of GPS watches, which solves the pain points of balancing positioning accuracy and compact design, and further realises marathon track-level precise positioning without trajectory drift.



Huawei WATCH GT Runner inherits the battery life of Huawei's wearable family, delivering up to 14 days of battery life in the smart mode under typical usage scenarios and up to eight days of long battery life in heavy usage scenarios. Together with the smart and humanised features, as well as health monitoring, it is every runner’s smart assistant on the wrist.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner has a built-in altitude barometer and a supporting compass feature. It also provides music playback with earphones or speakers and comes with storage space for up to 500 songs. The smartwatch supports all-day health monitoring, including heart rate monitoring and abnormal heart rate reminders.



Huawei WATCH GT Runner will be available with a suggested price of NZ$ 579.