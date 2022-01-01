Samsung Introduces Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G, powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s AI camera, expansive and smooth display, and two-day battery life.

The new Galaxy A series features 5G connectivity, defence-grade security, an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design, and advanced connected experiences. Plus, both devices support continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades and security updates2 to ensure the user mobile experience is always awesome.

“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile experience) Business. “With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value.”

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, both the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful features from the Galaxy S series. Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

Fuelled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A series’ AI-powered camera makes every image look better – even in low lighting. Improved Night mode automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise. And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series’ framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

The enhanced Portrait mode captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI. And, with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens.

For the first time on the Galaxy A series, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old and low quality photos, and Object eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

The new Galaxy A series’ intelligent algorithm ensures the display comes through in vivid detail, even outside. Galaxy A53 5G’s expansive 6.5-inch3 Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch4 Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Plus, the new Galaxy A series is now equipped with a battery which lasts two days and 25W Super-Fast Charging – so viewing, streaming and more can last longer.

The new Galaxy A series is crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable. The device’s slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP677 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

The Galaxy A53 5G has a guarantee of up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximise the smartphone lifecycle.

The new Galaxy A series ensures data and information stay protected, secured by the defence-grade Samsung Knox. When storing private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users an encrypted, digital safe, so only they can access its contents. Using Private Share9, users can control exactly who has access to files and for how long.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22. Another new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A73 5G, will also be available in select markets on April 22.